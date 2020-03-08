Pep Guardiola Defends 'Extraordinary' Ederson After Errors vs. Manchester United

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has defended his "extraordinary goalkeeper" Ederson after the Brazilian was guilty of two errors that led to goals in Sunday's Premier League defeat to Manchester United.

The Brazilian allowed an Anthony Martial shot to sneak under his body for the opener and then threw the ball straight to midfielder Scott McTominay for the Red Devils' second in stoppage time.

Guardiola spoke about his goalkeeper after the match and praised him despite an unusually poor performance from the 26-year-old, per Stuart Brennan at the Manchester Evening News.

"He is an extraordinary keeper. Next time he is going to be better," he said. "He is an extraordinary player in the build-up, the saves ... sometimes it happens. He saved one or two."

Ederson is widely regarded as one of the Premier League's top goalkeepers. He's an agile shot-stopper and is renowned for his ability with the ball at his feet.

That said, he ought to have kept out Martial's shot for the first goal. The Brazilian got his hand to the ball but could not prevent it from going into the back of the net (UK video only):

Ederson almost gave away another goal at the start of the second half. A poor touch offered Martial the chance to score his second, but the goalkeeper just managed to get back and deny the Frenchman.

However, the goalkeeper went on to produce another poor mistake in stoppage time. His quick throw out was intercepted by McTominay, who met the ball and netted with a fine first-time finish:

The Manchester United midfielder told Sky Sports after the match that he read what Ederson was going to do:

The defeat means Manchester United have completed a league double over Manchester City for the first time since 2010, while the result also condemns Guardiola's men to their seventh league defeat in 2019-20.