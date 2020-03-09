Big 12 Tournament 2020: Bracket, Schedule and Championship Odds

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

The Kansas Jayhawks' path to the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA men's basketball tournament goes through the Sprint Center in Kansas City.

Bill Self's team is the top seed in the Big 12 tournament after earning the regular-season crown for the 15th time in 16 seasons.

The Baylor Bears have been Kansas' biggest challenger all season, and there is anticipation for the two sides to meet in Saturday's championship game.

The Oklahoma Sooners, Texas Longhorns, Texas Tech Red Raiders and West Virginia Mountaineers could all pose a threat to the top two as they all try to improve their respective NCAA tournament resumes.

However, anything short of Kansas-Baylor Part III in the final would be viewed as a disappointing matchup.

Big 12 Tournament Bracket

Big 12 Tournament Odds

Odds via OddsChecker



Kansas (+110; bet $100 to win $110)

Baylor (+235)

Texas Tech (+850)

West Virginia (+1000)

Oklahoma (+1400)

Texas (+3300)

TCU (+5000)

Oklahoma State (+8000)

Kansas State (+15000)

Iowa State (+20000)

Kansas does not carry much value from a betting perspective, but it is the safe pick to cut down the nets.

The Jayhawks have not lost since January 11, and they seem to be hitting their stride after earning wins over Baylor and Texas Tech in the final five contests of the regular season.

If Udoka Azubuike continues to produce at a double-double pace, few teams will be able to slow down the Kansas offense.

Suffering an upset in the quarterfinals to either the Iowa State Cyclones or Oklahoma State Cowboys seems unlikely since Kansas won all four of its matchups with those teams by double digits.

Texas Tech could be the biggest threat to Kansas before the championship, as it lost its two games to the Jayhawks by a combined seven points.

Chris Beard's Red Raiders are not sitting on the bubble, but they have a soft resume that can improve a bit with a win over Texas, who is listed on the last four in line by ESPN's Joe Lunardi.

Texas Tech's best victory is over the Louisville Cardinals, but it owns six defeats to ranked opponents.

The Red Raiders and Longhorns split the regular-season series, and with so much on the line, their quarterfinal could be the most competitive.

Oklahoma and West Virginia come into Kansas City with some momentum after Saturday wins, but it may be hard for either to take down Baylor in the semifinals.

The Sooners lost both matchups with the Bears, while West Virginia was 4-8 away from home, so it may not be able to challenge the No. 2 seed without a home-court advantage.

If Kansas and Baylor meet for a third time, the focus will be on Azubuike, who had 23 points and 19 rebounds in the February 22 win at the Ferrell Center.

The Bears do have a blueprint to stop Azubuike from their win at Allen Fieldhouse. The Kansas center had six points and 11 boards in that contest.

Since that defeat, Azubuike put up 10 double-doubles and scored 20 points or more on three occasions.

If Azubuike can win the paint battle against Freddie Gillespie and the Jayhawks negate the offensive production of the Baylor guards, like they did in Waco, Texas, they can lock up the No. 1 overall seed.

Even if Kansas loses to Baylor, it could have the best resume of the four projected No. 1 seeds, as its only defeats were suffered at the hands of Baylor, the Duke Blue Devils and Villanova Wildcats.

Baylor's losses to the TCU Horned Frogs and West Virginia could prevent it from overtaking Kansas for the No. 1 overall seed, but a second victory over the Jayhawks would set its top seed in stone.

