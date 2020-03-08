Jacoby Brissett on Philip Rivers, Colts Rumors Ahead of FA: 'Just Doing My Job'

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

There may be rumors swirling around the Indianapolis Colts and the quarterback position, but incumbent starter Jacoby Brissett is keeping his head down.

"[I'm] just doing my job," he told ESPN's Dianna Russini on Sunday when asked about the situation (h/t Jelani Scott of NFL.com).

Rumors have linked the Colts to Philip Rivers, with the veteran quarterback's former Los Angeles Chargers teammate, Melvin Gordon, predicting he would sign with Indy this offseason.

"I think he goes to the Colts," he said in February, per CBS Sports. "I don't know, that's just my thought."

Brissett hasn't exactly gotten major public votes of confidence from general manager Chris Ballard or team owner Jim Irsay this offseason.

"Anytime we have a chance to acquire a player that makes us better, at any position, we're going to do it. Any position," Ballard said in February, per Mike Wells of ESPN. "Whether it's wideout, quarterback, running back, linebacker—it doesn't matter. So, I wouldn't just single out the quarterback. Any chance we have to get better, we're going to do it."

"All options are open and on the table," Irsay said, per Adam Maya of NFL.com. "I've never quite been in a year where this was so unusual. ... Chris and Frank [Reich] and I have really talked about this and, man, we're really open-minded. There's a lot of ways this thing could turn. But right now Jacoby is the starter."

Irsay did add that he thought Brissett was "on the rise and you got to give him time to develop." But with a playoff-caliber roster in place and a number of veteran options potentially available in free agency, from Rivers and Tom Brady to Ryan Tannehill and Teddy Bridgewater, it's hard to blame the Colts for weighing their options.

The 27-year-old Brissett didn't make himself the clear future of the position in 2019 after he was called upon following the shocking retirement of Andrew Luck, throwing for 2,942 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions as well as completing 60.8 percent of his passes. More importantly, the Colts went just 7-9.

That has left the door open for the Colts to turn elsewhere at quarterback. But for now, Brissett is just going about his business.