SEC Tournament 2020: Bracket, Schedule and Championship Odds

The Kentucky Wildcats have been a consistent figure at the top of the SEC during most of John Calipari's tenure as head coach, but the 2020 SEC tournament marks the first time since 2017 that they are the No. 1 seed.

Kentucky has won the previous two SEC tournaments in which it was the top seed, as it took the titles in 2015 and 2017 as part of a four-year winning run.

The Wildcats are favored to cut down the nets in Nashville after winning the regular-season title by three games over the Auburn Tigers and LSU Tigers.

Auburn is the reigning champion of the SEC tournament, while LSU is hoping for a longer stay in Nashville after it was eliminated in the 2019 quarterfinals as the top-ranked side.

SEC Tournament Bracket

SEC Tournament Odds

Kentucky (+225; bet $100 to win $225)

Auburn (+325)

Florida (+400)

LSU (+700)

Mississippi State (+1200)

Tennessee (+1200)

Arkansas (+2200)

Alabama (+2200)

South Carolina (+4000)

Texas A&M (+5000)

Georgia (+10000)

Ole Miss (+15000)

Missouri (+15000)

Vanderbilt (+30000)

Kentucky is worth the value as a +225 favorite.

The Wildcats have lost once since February 4 and are coming off a come-from-behind win over the Florida Gators Saturday.

Ashton Hagans is one of the best on-ball defenders in the nation, and Nick Richards has developed into one of the top big men in Division I.

The duo make up half of Kentucky's four scorers with over 10 points per game. Tyrese Maxey and Immanuel Quickley are the others.

Kentucky's supporting cast also comes in with confidence, as it propelled the win over Florida with Hagans out and Quickly dealing with foul trouble.

Hagans did not travel to the Florida game, but Calipari commented after the game that he expects the guard to be back for the SEC tournament, per ESPN.com's Jeff Borzello and Myron Medcalf.

If the quartet is firing on all cylinders, it could be hard to stop, and it may be motivated in its opener to avenge a loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.

The semifinal in the top half of the bracket could feature a Kentucky-Florida rematch, but the Mississippi State Bulldogs may have a say in that.

The Bulldogs are one of the next four out in the latest bracket update from ESPN's com Joe Lunardi, which means they have to win a few games in Nashville to improve their bubble status.

Because of their status, the Bulldogs could be worth a small wager at +1200, and they carry much better value than Florida.

The Gators have plenty of impressive talent, but they have been inconsistent in stretches, and they alternated wins and losses in their last six games.

Auburn and LSU could be on a collision course in the bottom portion of the bracket, and if a semifinal meeting occurs, it would be a rematch of the overtime thriller won by Auburn February 8.

The Texas A&M Aggies are the dangerous team on that side of the bracket, as they enter with five wins in their last seven games.

Buzz Williams' side beat Auburn on the road Wednesday and defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks in its regular-season finale.

Texas A&M is a longshot to win the tournament, but if you are looking for a lower seed that could either cover as an underdog, or win outright, it is likely the best option.

