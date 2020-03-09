Big East Tournament 2020: Bracket, Schedule and Championship Odds

John Minchillo/Associated Press

The Big East tournament has a reputation for being one of the most dramatic competitions during Championship Week.

No matter how many alterations the conference goes through, the programs seem to deliver at Madison Square Garden.

After the Creighton Bluejays, Seton Hall Pirates and Villanova Wildcats split the regular-season crown, there is expected to be plenty of close games.

The 10-team field also boasts Markus Howard, the leading scorer in Division I, and Myles Powell, who is a front-runner for National Player of the Year.

The two stars will meet in the quarterfinals, and if Seton Hall wins, it will set up an anticipated third meeting with Villanova, who has won the Big East tournament three years in a row.

Big East Tournament Bracket

Big East Tournament Odds

Villanova (+250; bet $100 to win $250)

Seton Hall (+270)

Creighton (+300)

Marquette (+600)

Butler (+650)

Providence (+700)

Xavier (+1100)

St. John's (+4000)

Georgetown (+4000)

DePaul (+5000)

Villanova, Seton Hall and Creighton all seem like the best possible betting choices because of how they performed over the last two months.

The Bluejays and Wildcats both won their final two contests, so they may have a slight edge in momentum.

But the Pirates are playing just across the Hudson River from their campus in Newark, New Jersey, so if any team holds a home-court advantage, it could be them.

Kevin Willard's side also possesses the best player of the three favorites in Powell, who is expected to receive some first-place votes for National Player of the Year.

Powell averages 21 points per game, and he was held to single digits on a single occasion in Big East play.

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The senior guard totaled 51 points over two games against quarterfinal opponent Marquette, who has the top scorer in Division I on its roster in Howard.

If there will be an upset Thursday, it would come from the Golden Eagles mainly because of how often Howard puts the ball through the cylinder.

The senior has scored 30 points or more in each of his last five appearances and averages 27.8 points per game.

If Powell wins the scoring duel with Howard, he will earn a rematch with Villanova, who ruined his senior night by winning at the Prudential Center Wednesday.

Jay Wright's Wildcats have one loss since February 12 and have won this event on the last three occasions.

Villanova has five players who average over 10 points per game, and it has a veteran point guard in Collin Gillespie who could function in a similar role to how Ryan Arcidiacono did a few years back.

On paper, Creighton appears to have an easier path to Saturday's final, but it has to beware of a Providence Friars team that is on a six-game winning streak, or the Butler Bulldogs, who have a star player in Kamar Baldwin and enter on a three-game winning run.

Creighton, Villanova, Seton Hall, Butler and Providence are safely into the field of 68, while Marquette resides on the last four byes line in the latest projection from ESPN's Joe Lunardi.

The Xavier Musketeers are part of the first four out group, which means they need to do some work at Madison Square Garden to feel somewhat secure about their status.

However, that will be difficult with Villanova looming in a potential quarterfinal matchup.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com