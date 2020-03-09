ACC Tournament 2020: Bracket Seeds, Odds, Matchups and Predictions

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The 2020 ACC tournament is unique when you look at where the traditional powers are seeded.

The Duke Blue Devils settled in at No. 4, while the North Carolina Tar Heels are at the bottom of the bracket as the No. 14 seed.

It is the first time in ACC tournament history in which both Tobacco Road rivals have been shut out of the top three seeds, per David Teel of the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Duke and North Carolina have won three of the last four ACC tournaments, and they have combined for 39 titles in the event's history.

Mike Krzyzewski's side has a much easier path to cutting down the nets than Roy Williams' group, but it will take some serious fight to get past the Florida State Seminoles and either the Louisville Cardinals or Virginia Cavaliers in the final two matchups in Greensboro, North Carolina.

ACC Tournament Bracket

ACC Tournament Odds

Odds via OddsChecker



Florida State (+200; bet $100 to win $200)

Duke (+225)

Louisville (+325)

Virginia (+700)

NC State (+2500)

Clemson (+3000)

Syracuse (+3300)

Notre Dame (+4000)

North Carolina (+4000)

Pittsburgh (+10000)

Miami (+10000)

Virginia Tech (+15000)

Boston College (+20000)

Wake Forest (+20000)

Florida State survived the grueling haul of the ACC regular season, but it was far from perfect by suffering losses to Duke and Virginia.

The Blue Devils can point to the 70-65 win at Cameron Indoor Stadium February 10 as an example of how they can knock off the Seminoles.

In that contest, Tre Jones recorded 13 points and Vernon Carey Jr. earned a double-double for a Duke team that shot 45.1 percent from the field.

The Seminoles shot 37.9 percent from the field, made three of their 18 three-point attempts and shot 60 percent from the free-throw line.

Those totals are significantly lower than the season averages for Leonard Hamilton's team, who shoots 45.7 from the field, 75 percent from the charity stripe and 35.1 from beyond the arc.

The projected semifinal between Florida State and Duke could be decided by the Blue Devils' paint play.

Senior Justin Robinson has emerged as a X-factor lately for the No. 4 seed, and if Matthew Hurt, Wendell Moore Jr. and Javin DeLaurier can chip in to support of Carey, Duke can master the paint game.

Since Florida State and Duke have the best odds to win in Greensboro, Louisville or Virginia may be the top value play.

The Cavaliers have improved greatly in the last month with an eight-game winning streak that includes triumphs over Louisville and Duke.

During that span, Tony Bennett's side has not conceded more than 65 points in a single game and held its last four foes to fewer than 55 points.

If Virginia's defensive efficiency continues, it could easily get past the Notre Dame Fighting Irish or Boston College Eagles before taking down Louisville for the second time in a week.

The Cardinals have a potentially difficult path to the semifinals because the zone defense of the Syracuse Orange could cause some offensive issues.

North Carolina also resides in that portion of the bracket, and it starts off with a game against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Even though the Tar Heels had the worst regular-season record in the ACC, they have better championship odds than five programs.

There is a chance Cole Anthony leads the Tar Heels on a magical run since the projected NBA draft lottery pick could be considered the best player on the floor in some games.

Anthony averages 19.6 points per game and Garrison Brooks comes into Greensboro with 16.7 points per contest.

However, history is against the Tar Heels since only three double-digit seeds have advanced to the quarterfinals in the last five years. None of those squads made it past the final eight.

Prediction

Duke over Virginia

Duke's ability to maximize its frontcourt players could make the difference in a potential matchup with Florida State, where the guard battle could be even.

Virginia is on a roll and just produced a game plan that limited Louisville to 51 points.

If those two factors translate to the semifinals, Duke and Virginia could meet in Saturday night's final.

In the 52-50 loss to Virginia, Carey still put together a double-double and Duke forced 15 turnovers.

The Blue Devils also held Kihei Clark and Tomas Woldetensae to seven combined points, and if they take them away again, they will have a high chance of winning.

