ACC Tournament 2020: Preview and Predictions for Every Team

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

While the dap shared by Roy Williams and Mike Krzyzewski ahead of the ACC's regular-season finale was impressively sanitary, their conference's tournament is sure to get sloppy. A bracket filled with scorching scorers and daunting defenses is destined for muddying under the tires of a streaky bottom seed with lofty aspirations.

In what's almost a zen-like balance, the ACC boasts Virginia, which allow the fewest points per game in college basketball, and Duke, which average the second-most points per game. In what's, conversely, an obnoxious disruption of the natural order, North Carolina is a No. 14 seed with California redwood potential (and it would have been the No. 15 seed had Georgia Tech not casually stepped away for an NCAA postseason ban).

It's the first time Florida State has won the ACC's regular-season title. It's the first time Louisville has placed as high as No. 3. And it may be the third time in four years that Duke wins the conference's tournament.

In order of their official seeding, here are predictions for the ACC's 14 remaining teams in an unpredictable conference.