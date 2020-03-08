Zion Williamson Drops 23 Points as Pelicans Beat D'Angelo Russell, Timberwolves

David Sherman/Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans came out on top in their second matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves in five days.

The Pelicans defeated the Timberwolves 120-107 at the Target Center in Minnesota on Sunday afternoon. The Wolves had upset New Orleans 139-134 at the Smoothie King Center last Tuesday.



The Pelicans appeared to have revenge on their minds early, building a 17-point lead in the first quarter. Minnesota went on a 16-3 run to cut New Orleans' lead to 36-33 early in the second quarter, but that momentum was completely evaporated by the third quarter as New Orleans took a 98-84 advantage into the fourth quarter. The Pelicans kept their foot on the gas from there.

When Minnesota defeated New Orleans, the T-Wolves saw starting guards D'Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley combine for 51 points, while the bench outscored Pels reserves 48-22. This time around, All-Star point guard Jrue Holiday led a cohesive offensive effort for New Orleans with a season-high 37 points—his fourth 30-point outing of the season.

The 29-year-old veteran came up two assists and one rebound shy of his first career 30-point triple-double, per Pelicans PR.

Holiday was also pivotal to stifling the T-Wolves' backcourt, which plays a larger role in Minnesota's success because the team remains without center Karl-Anthony Towns as he continues to nurse a fractured wrist suffered prior to February's All-Star break.

Holiday's stellar day helped compensate for New Orleans' being without rookie guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (fractured wrist) and veteran guard JJ Redick (hamstring).

It is pivotal for the 28-36 Pelicans to beat inferior opponents like the 19-44 Timberwolves if they are going to catch the 32-32 Memphis Grizzlies for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Notable Performances

NO G Jrue Holiday: 37 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

NO F Zion Williamson: 23 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block

NO F Brandon Ingram: 15 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal

NO G Lonzo Ball: 18 points, 5 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals

MIN G Malik Beasley: 21 points, 9 rebounds, 1 steal

MIN G D'Angelo Russell: 19 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

MIN F James Johnson: 15 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block

What's Next?

The Timberwolves next play the Rockets in Houston on Tuesday night, and the Pelicans will continue their four-game road trip in Sacramento on Wednesday night.