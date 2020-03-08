Zion Williamson Drops 23 Points as Pelicans Beat D'Angelo Russell, Timberwolves

Zion Williamson Drops 23 Points as Pelicans Beat D'Angelo Russell, TimberwolvesMarch 8, 2020
The New Orleans Pelicans came out on top in their second matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves in five days.
The Pelicans defeated the Timberwolves 120-107 at the Target Center in Minnesota on Sunday afternoon. The Wolves had upset New Orleans 139-134 at the Smoothie King Center last Tuesday.
The Pelicans appeared to have revenge on their minds early, building a 17-point lead in the first quarter. Minnesota went on a 16-3 run to cut New Orleans' lead to 36-33 early in the second quarter, but that momentum was completely evaporated by the third quarter as New Orleans took a 98-84 advantage into the fourth quarter. The Pelicans kept their foot on the gas from there.
When Minnesota defeated New Orleans, the T-Wolves saw starting guards D'Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley combine for 51 points, while the bench outscored Pels reserves 48-22. This time around, All-Star point guard Jrue Holiday led a cohesive offensive effort for New Orleans with a season-high 37 points—his fourth 30-point outing of the season.
The 29-year-old veteran came up two assists and one rebound shy of his first career 30-point triple-double, per Pelicans PR.
Holiday was also pivotal to stifling the T-Wolves' backcourt, which plays a larger role in Minnesota's success because the team remains without center Karl-Anthony Towns as he continues to nurse a fractured wrist suffered prior to February's All-Star break.
Holiday's stellar day helped compensate for New Orleans' being without rookie guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (fractured wrist) and veteran guard JJ Redick (hamstring).
It is pivotal for the 28-36 Pelicans to beat inferior opponents like the 19-44 Timberwolves if they are going to catch the 32-32 Memphis Grizzlies for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.
Notable Performances
NO G Jrue Holiday: 37 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 steal, 1 block
NO F Zion Williamson: 23 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block
NO F Brandon Ingram: 15 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal
NO G Lonzo Ball: 18 points, 5 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals
MIN G Malik Beasley: 21 points, 9 rebounds, 1 steal
MIN G D'Angelo Russell: 19 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, 1 block
MIN F James Johnson: 15 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block
What's Next?
The Timberwolves next play the Rockets in Houston on Tuesday night, and the Pelicans will continue their four-game road trip in Sacramento on Wednesday night.
