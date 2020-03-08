Tom Brady Texted Charlie Weis 'Nobody Knows Anything' Amid Free-Agency Rumors

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Charlie Weis has the inside scoop on Tom Brady's free agency.

Unfortunately, the scoop is that no one knows anything.

"I do have one bit of scoop for us. I've been texting with Tommy. I don't [usually] pass along these conversations, but one thing he told me—'Nobody knows anything. So anyone who is telling you they know, they don't know.' I'm not going through any other part of the conversation [but] I followed up and he said, 'Clean it up.' So I'm cleaning it up," Weis said on Sirius XM NFL Radio's Opening Drive.

Weis was New England's offensive coordinator from 2000 to '04 before taking the Notre Dame head coaching job. He and Brady have maintained a close relationship in the decade-and-a-half since Weis' departure.

Brady will likely be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career later this month. From a practical purpose, if Brady hits free agency it's likely that his career in New England is over. The Patriots will be responsible for a $13.5 million cap hit if Brady is not re-signed by March 18; if he's re-signed before that date, the hit can be spread over the life of his new deal. If he were to return after March 18, the Patriots would still be responsible for that $13.5 million.

In other words: If Brady and the Patriots want to continue their working relationship, it's best for all parties that a deal gets done sooner than later.

That Brady is sending out that message via Weis could mean multiple things. Brady could be trying to increase his leverage amid widespread speculation about where he wants to play. Or, quite simply, Brady could still have no idea which way he's leaning.

Even heading toward his age-43 season and with quarterbacks who performed better in 2019 on the market, Brady's the biggest name in free agency and the domino that will need to fall for the rest of the available quarterbacks to find their new homes.

With Brady keeping everything close to the vest, it's probably best to not believe any of the scuttlebutt and wait for his decision.