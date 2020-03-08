Tammy Abraham Reportedly Declines Chelsea's New Contract Offer

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham has reportedly rejected a contract offer, and according to Neil Moxley of the Daily Mirror, he wants parity with some of the club's biggest earners:

"Abraham has seen a string of players pledge their allegiance to the Blues, with Reece James, Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Billy Gilmour all signing up for the long term. However, Abraham has seen the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi cash in big style in the past 12 months and is determined to hold out for a deal around that level."

Hudson-Odoi is earning around £180,000 per week.

While Chelsea supporters were delighted to tie down one of their brightest prospects, football analyst Nouman commented on the precedent that's been set:



Abraham has enjoyed a breakthrough season in the Premier League, having been entrusted to lead the line by manager Frank Lampard. While he's lost some form of late and is currently sidelined because of injury, the 22-year-old has already netted 15 goals.

He recently spoke about his encouraging season and said he thinks he can get even better:



The England international still has a couple of years left to run on his Chelsea deal come the end of the campaign. While there won't be alarm bells ringing at Stamford Bridge quite yet, if there's no extension agreed come the end of the campaign, then Chelsea supporters will be a little anxious.

At the top end of the pitch, Chelsea have Olivier Giroud as an alternative, although he came close to leaving in January. Meanwhile, Michy Batshuayi has fallen out of favour in recent weeks.