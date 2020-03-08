Matches to Make for the Winners and Loser of UFC 248

0 of 6

Harry How/Getty Images

For better or for worse, UFC 248 is a card fight fans will be talking about for weeks.

In the card’s main event, UFC middleweight champ Israel Adesanya and challenger Yoel Romero lulled onlookers to sleep with a 25-minute fight that produced the extreme opposite of the violence that was anticipated.

In the co-main event, conversely, UFC strawweight champ Weili Zhang and challenger Joanna Jedrzejczyk slugged it out for five rounds and right into immortality, producing one of the best fights in UFC history.

Elsewhere on the card, we saw big wins from prospects, contenders, and veterans alike.

So where do the stars of this wild event go from here? We’ll play matchmaker in the slides to come.