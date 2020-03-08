ACC Tournament 2020: Complete Bracket and Predictions After Regular Season

Mark Wallheiser/Associated Press

If you’re like us and couldn’t believe your eyes when you saw North Carolina as the No. 14—as in dead last—seed in the ACC Tournament, that reality is upon us. It’s a year full of firsts in the ACC, really.

For the first time ever, Florida State sits atop the league at the end of the regular season, earning the No. 1 seed in Greensboro and the prized double-bye. Neither Duke nor North Carolina is a top-three seed, the first time that has happened as well.

Meanwhile, the first-place Seminoles have second-seeded Louisville and third-seeded Virginia biting at their heels. But to meet either, Leonard Hamilton’s group will have to win a quarterfinal matchup against either Miami or Clemson, and then square off with Duke, Wake, Pitt or North Carolina State.

The Seminoles and Blue Devils only played once this year, with Duke stealing a 70-65 win at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Feb. 10. Since then, FSU has won six of its last seven games and comes into the tournament, which begins Tuesday, as one of the hottest teams in the country.

The full bracket can be found here.

Now, onto the prognostications.

Prediction: Last-seeded UNC makes it to Thursday’s quarterfinals

2019-20 has been an absolute disaster for Roy Williams’ squad. The signing of five-star guard and certain high lottery pick Cole Anthony was supposed to make the Tar Heels a legitimate contender. Instead, Carolina has sputtered through the worst season in more than a decade, and is on pace to miss the NCAA Tournament for just the fourth time since 1974.

Despite all that, and a series of injuries that derailed any hopes of an at-large bid midway through the season, Carolina has been competitive with—and has even knocked off—some of the best teams in the ACC. Were it not for a cataclysmic collapse in triple overtime against Duke in the midst of losing 12 out of 14 games in two months, Carolina might have been able to avoid playing Tuesday night. As it is, they’ll have to beat Virginia Tech, who they lost to in double-overtime in January, and Syracuse, who they beat last weekend, to reach a quarterfinal matchup with Louisville. Is it unlikely given the way this year has gone? Absolutely. But if Anthony, Garrison Brooks and Armando Bacot can put it all together on consecutive nights, Carolina could see the Cardinals on Thursday.

Prediction: Duke doesn’t make it to Friday

No team in the ACC has the talent level—or inconsistency with that talent level—more than Duke has over the past month. In the past six games, the Blue Devils have: lost to NC State by 22, lost to Wake Forest by 12 in double-overtime, completely face planted offensively against Virginia, while also beating Virginia Tech by 24, NC State by 19, and Carolina by 13 Saturday night. Mike Krzyzewski’s group has truly been Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde in ACC play, especially when you consider that before the three aforementioned losses, the Devils has won 16 of their last 18 games.

As a top-four seed, Duke will get a double-bye, but will likely face NC State, the same squad it both beat by 19 and lost to by 22, in the quarterfinals. Unless Duke can hold the Wolf Pack to 23 percent 3-point shooting like it did in the most recent showdown, the Devils might just be going home early.

