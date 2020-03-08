Pac-12 Tournament 2020: Bracket, TV Schedule, Dates and Predictions

Thomas Boyd/Associated Press

The Pac-12 tournament is one of the most intriguing competitions to watch during Championship Week due to the mix of teams the league possesses.

At the top is a NCAA men's basketball tournament contender in the Oregon Ducks, who are led by one of the top guards in the country in Payton Pritchard.

Directly beneath the Ducks are the UCLA Bruins, who are still fighting for their NCAA tournament berth despite finishing second in the league.

The USC Trojans and Arizona State Sun Devils earned the other byes into the quarterfinals, but they have proven to be susceptible to upsets.

The same could be said about the Arizona Wildcats and Colorado Buffaloes, which means the Pac-12 tournament should carry intrigue from the first game in Las Vegas.

Pac-12 Tournament Bracket

Predictions

Oregon Cruises To Championship Game

Given the volatility of the conference, it is hard to make many guarantees, but Oregon has been the most consistent Pac-12 program.

Pritchard has put his name in the National Player of the Year conversation with his backcourt play and heroics in a handful of games, including in a comeback overtime win over Washington.

Before Saturday's victory over the Stanford Cardinal, Pritchard averaged 20.2 points, 5.6 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.

Chris Duarte and Will Richardson provide a strong supporting cast to Pritchard in the backcourt, and they are complemented by Shakur Juiston and N'Faly Dante down low.

A strong argument can be made that Oregon is the most reliable Pac-12 team since it has not lost more than two games in a row.

Based off their regular-season production, the Ducks feel like the safest pick to make Saturday's final.

To reach the title game, Oregon may have to go through USC, who it beat in double overtime in January.

But with Arizona, or the upset-minded Washington Huskies awaiting the Trojans in the quarterfinals, there is no guarantee they will even make it to the semifinals.

Regardless of who Oregon faces, it should have enough scoring depth to continue its current run of six wins in seven games.

At Least 2 Lower Seeds Spring Upsets

Oregon's potential run to the final will be fun to watch, but it will be the expected result.

The unexpected nature of the conference will make the tournament worth staying up for starting Wednesday.

No. 12 Washington had three league wins going into the final week of the regular season and then beat Arizona State and Arizona in back-to-back road contests.

Mike Hopkins' team has a pair of stellar freshmen in Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels that could challenge Arizona once again in the opening round.

Colorado could be susceptible to a first-round upset to the Washington State Cougars since it enters on a four-game losing streak.

Stanford was one of the few teams to beat Oregon and the California Golden Bears upset Colorado February 27.

If one of the lower seeds advance to the quarterfinals, they could take advantage of the pressure facing one of the top four programs.

UCLA will be dealing with the pressure of qualifying for the NCAA tournament. The Bruins are on the last four in line, according to ESPN's Joe Lunardi.

A potential quarterfinal clash between UCLA and Stanford could be for an at-large berth since the Cardinal reside on the last four byes line.

USC went through losing streaks of two and three games in Pac-12 play and Arizona State dropped three in a row before reversing course against Washington State Saturday.

Due to the abundance of upsets we have seen in the regular season, and the pressure on the higher seeds to thrive, there could be a perfect formula in place for a few lower seeds to spring upsets.

