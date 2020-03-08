March Madness 2020: Analyzing Underrated NCAA Tournament Contenders

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

First-round upsets are something of a formality in the NCAA Tournament. Like clockwork, a mid-major school or two (typically a 12 or 13 seed) will knock off a top-25 level team in the first round, and if things fall the right way, they just might make their way to the second weekend of March Madness and the Sweet 16.

But what does it take to be a true contender from outside one of the top three or four seed lines? There’s surely a bit of luck involved, especially for teams that end up drawing another double-digit seed in the Round of 32. But there doesn’t seem to be any tried and true formula for winning as an underdog in the NCAA Tournament. Shaka Smart’s 2011 VCU team did it with a suffocating full-court defense. Kentucky—obviously not known as an underdog, ever—made a run to the national championship in 2014 despite losing first-round picks Nerlens Noel and Archie Goodwin to injury during the regular season. In 2018, Loyola-Chicago didn’t do any one thing particularly dominant on its run to the Final Four as a No. 11 seed, but instead just strung a few good-enough performances together to pull of a series of upsets.

But each year, it seems that someone finally hits on all cylinders at the right time, and with a combination of that and sometimes fortuitous matchups, makes its Cinderella run. In the last seven Final Fours, at least one team has come from outside a top-four seed line, and since 2011, six Final Four teams have been seeded No. 8 or lower.

So who should we be on the lookout for this year?

Virginia

Typically you wouldn’t refer to the defending national champions as underrated, but that’s exactly what the Cavaliers have been this year. Gone are Kyle Guy, Ty Jerome, and De’Andre Hunter, sure. But Tony Bennett’s squad boasts national title experience and one of the most physically imposing trios in college basketball with Mamidi Diakite, Jay Huff and Braxton Key.

Add in diminutively dangerous guard Kihei Clark, a dash of suffocating defense and Tony Bennett’s coaching chops, and the Cavaliers have a recipe for a surprise Final Four run that in many ways wouldn’t be all that surprising.

UCLA

Mick Cronin’s squad was left for dead by nearly everyone a month ago and for good reason. The Bruins were 12-11 in a very mediocre Pac-12 and seemed to have no direction. Four weeks later, they’ve reeled off seven wins in eight games, barely losing to USC Saturday night. They do much of their work by committee, with six players averaging at least 6.8 points per game.

There are few things both as unexplainable and as powerful in basketball as a momentum swing, and that’s exactly what Cronin’s group has on their hands. Their newfound confidence and balanced offense could spell trouble for teams come March Madness time.

BYU

Is BYU actually underrated as projected No. 5 seed? Ask Gonzaga. The Cougars boast the best 3-point shooting team in the entire country, and Mark Few’s squad saw it on display during a 91-78 beatdown in Provo two weeks ago. First-year head coach Mark Pope’s squad has won nine straight heading into the West Coast Conference semifinals this weekend where, if they win, they’ll get another shot at the likely No.1-seeded Bulldogs in the finals.

If you can imagine what Jimmer Fredette in 2011 when he led BYU to the Sweet 16, picture an entire team shooting better than 42 percent from beyond the arc. If BYU can get hot and stay hot for a few games in the Big Dance, look out.

Follow Keegan on Twitter @ByKeeganPope.