Big East Tournament 2020: Bracket, TV Schedule, Dates and Predictions

Big East Tournament 2020: Bracket, TV Schedule, Dates and PredictionsMarch 8, 2020
A week ago, Seton Hall seemed to have an outright Big East championship and No. 1 seed in the conference tournament all wrapped up. Things fell apart rather quickly though, as the Pirates fell to No. 14 Villanova at home on Wednesday. By no means a horrible loss, but Seton Hall was roundly thumped 77-60 by No. 11 Creighton Saturday, creating a three-way tie for the Big East regular season title and dropping the Pirates to the No. 3 seed in the impending conference tournament.
The Bluejays, who have been a trendy Final Four pick of recent, did nothing to stop those prognostications with its dominant performance. But Jay Wright’s Villanova squad will undoubtedly have something to say about who walks out of Madison Square Garden with the title Saturday night.
To see the full tournament bracket, click here.
2020 Big East Tournament seeding
1) Creighton
2) Villanova
3) Seton Hall
4) Providence
5) Butler
6) Xavier
7) Marquette
8) Georgetown
9) St. John’s
10) DePaul
2020 Big East Tournament schedule
Note: All times eastern.
First Round: Wed., March 11
Game 1: No. 8 Georgetown vs. No. 9 St. John's | 7 p.m. | FS1
Game 2: No. 7 Marquette vs. No. 10 DePaul | 9:30 p.m. | FS1
Quarterfinals: Thurs., March 12
Game 3: No. 1 seed vs. Game 1 winner | Noon | FS1
Game 4: No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed | 2:30 p.m. | FS1
Game 5: No. 2 seed vs. Game 2 winner | 7 p.m. | FS1
Game 6: No. 3 seed vs. No. 6 seed | 9:30 p.m. | FS1
Semifinals: Fri., March 13
Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 6:30 p.m. | FS1
Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner | 9 p.m. | FS1
Championship: Sat., March 14
Game 9: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 6:30 p.m. | FOX
Prediction: Seton Hall regains its form at MSG
If there’s any Big East team that gets a home court advantage at Madison Square Garden on par with St. John’s, it’s Seton Hall. Combine that with All-American Myles Powell and a team motivated to right its ship after a bad week, and the Pirates make for a scary matchup, especially for Villanova and Creighton, the two teams they most recently lost to.
Prediction: A bottom-five seed will make the semifinals
While most eyes will be on the top seeds—and their NCAA Tournament resumes—danger awaits with teams like Marquette, Xavier and Georgetown, who are either attempting to strengthen their case or win the tournament and get an automatic bid. For the Hoyas, the Big Dance seemed a likelihood until a six-game losing streak to end the regular season derailed any chances of an at-large bid. They won at Creighton in mid-January and Butler in mid-February, and have been very competitive with Xavier and Seton Hall.
Now, don’t expect the Hoyas to become Cinderella anytime soon, but it’s not unthinkable that Patrick Ewing’s squad could steal a few wins in the Big Apple. Marquette, meanwhile, seems to be a lock for the NCAA Tournament despite a sub-.500 conference record, while most bracket analysts have Xavier squarely on the bubble. A surprise trip deep into the weekend would undoubtedly lock them in, but a first-round exit will spell doom for the Musketeers.
Follow Keegan on Twitter @ByKeeganPope.
No. 12 Duke Beats UNC to Sweep Rivalry Season Series