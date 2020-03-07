Big 12 Tournament 2020: Bracket, TV Schedule, Dates and Predictions

Brad Tollefson/Associated Press

For the 15th time in 16 years, the Kansas Jayhawks reign over the Big 12. The top-ranked Jayhawks, who knocked off co-leader Baylor in Waco last weekend, sewed up yet another conference regular season title under Bill Self with a gutty 66-62 win over Texas Tech.

Kansas’ win also cemented the field for the Big 12 Conference Tournament, which begins Wednesday at the Spring Center in Kansas City. You can find the full bracket here.

Here’s how the seeding—and the schedule—breaks down:

1) Kansas Jayhawks (28-3, 17-1)

2) Baylor Bears (26-4, 15-3)

3) Oklahoma Sooners (19-12, 9-9)

4) Texas Longhorns (19-12, 9-9)

5) Texas Tech Red Raiders (18-13, 9-9)

6) West Virginia Mountaineers (21-10, 9-9)

7) TCU Horned Frogs (16-15, 7-11)

8) Oklahoma State Cowboys (17-14, 7-11)

9) Iowa State Cyclones (12-19, 5-13)

10) Kansas State Wildcats (10-21, 3-15)



2020 Big 12 Tournament Schedule

Note: All times Central

First Round: Wed., March 11

Game 1: No. 8 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 Iowa State | 6 p.m. | ESPNU

Game 2: No. 7 TCU vs. No. 10 Kansas State | 8 p.m. | ESPNU



Quarterfinals: Thurs., March 12

Game 3: No. 4 Texas vs. No. 5 Texas Tech | 11:30 a.m. | ESPN/ESPN2

Game 4: No. 1 Kansas vs. Game 1 winner | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2

Game 5: No. 2 Baylor vs. Game 2 winner | 6 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2

Game 6: No. 3 Oklahoma vs. No. 6 West Virginia| 8 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN



Semifinals: Fri., March 13

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 6 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner | 8 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2



Championship: Sat., March 14

Game 9: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 5 p.m. | ESPN

Barring a miraculous run through the tournament by one of the bottom four seeds, the Big 12 is expected to place six teams (Kansas, Baylor, Oklahoma, Texas, West Virginia and Texas Tech) in the Big Dance on Selection Sunday. Here’s what we expect to see in Kansas City next week.

Prediction: Someone other than Kansas will be holding the tournament championship trophy

The Jayhawks lost just one conference game all season—to Baylor at Allen Fieldhouse. But the Bears gave KU a run for their money in Waco as well, and on paper, the Bears have every bit of talent Kansas does. KU will no doubt have a psuedo-home court advantage at the Sprint Center, but the Bears will almost certainly have a chip on their shoulder after watching a Big 12 title slip through their fingers in the final week of the season.

Prediction: Texas restarts its late-season roll

Whether it was Shaka Smart’s seat warming or the Longhorns’ roster finally putting it all together, Texas has made one of the more impressive end-of-season runs in recent memory. After four straight losses, punctuated by an embarrassing 29-point defeat to Iowa State, Smart’s crew won five in a row, including two wins over ranked opponents, to put itself squarely back in the NCAA Tournament conversation. An 81-59 shellacking at the hands of Oklahoma State didn’t do them any favors, but one, and especially two wins in Kansas City would certainly guarantee them a spot in March Madness.

