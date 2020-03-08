Big 10 Tournament 2020: Predicting Bracket Before Sunday's Regular-Season Finale

AJ Mast/Associated Press

On Saturday, Wisconsin clinched at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season championship. However, it hasn't secured the No. 1 seed for the conference tournament just yet.

Entering the final day of the regular season, the Badgers are in a good spot after they beat Indiana in their last game before the Big Ten Tournament. Now they are waiting to see how Maryland and Michigan State, both a half-game back at 13-6 in conference play, fare Sunday before knowing whether they will be the top seed.

If Wisconsin, Maryland and Michigan State all finish at 14-6, then the Badgers will be the No. 1 seed. But if they tie with just the Terrapins or Spartans, it's possible they could lose a tiebreaker based on which team then finishes third in the standings.

It may be complicated, but everything will be finalized by Sunday night.

With the Big Ten Tournament set to begin Wednesday, here are predictions for how the bracket will look following the final regular-season contests.

Big Ten Tournament Bracket Prediction

1. Wisconsin

2. Michigan State

3. Maryland

4. Illinois

5. Iowa

6. Penn State

7. Ohio State

8. Rutgers

9. Michigan

10. Purdue

11. Indiana

12. Minnesota

13. Northwestern

14. Nebraska

Michigan State and Maryland will both win their regular-season finales Sunday. And in doing so, they will prevent each other from having a chance at the No. 1 seed. Both teams will head into the Big Ten Tournament with momentum, though, coming off impressive wins over quality opponents.

The Spartans host Ohio State, which will provide a big test heading into tournament play. However, Michigan State has an experienced roster, led by senior guard Cassius Winston, and this is the time of year when head coach Tom Izzo's teams typically thrive.

It should be an exciting game that will only whet fans' appetites ahead of the Big Ten Tournament.

Maryland needs a win after losing three of its past four games. The Terrapins were in great position to finish atop alone the Big Ten standings before that skid, which has included falling to Ohio State, Michigan State and Rutgers.

On Sunday, Maryland hosts Michigan, which has also struggled of late, dropping two of its past three games.

The Wolverines are a strong team, but they won't have an answer for the Terps' terrific duo of senior guard Anthony Cowan Jr. and sophomore forward Jalen Smith. Those standouts will get Maryland back on track heading into the tournament.

Michigan State will be the No. 2 seed, as it places second in the three-way tiebreaker with Wisconsin and Maryland, which will push the Terrapins back to the No. 3 seed.

While seeding is important, there's a strong chance all three teams can reach the semifinals of this year's Big Ten Tournament. Each program has experienced past success and is among the top teams in the country this season.

However, there are a lot of other powerful outfits in the Big Ten this year. Illinois, Iowa, Penn State, Ohio State and Michigan will also contend and give the top three teams some competitive games and potentially score some upset victories.

No matter how it all unfolds, the Big Ten is arguably the strongest conference in the nation this season, and the tournament should consequently feature some of the most exciting games of Championship Week.