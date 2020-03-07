SEC Tournament 2020: Bracket, TV Schedule, Dates, Live-Stream Info

Alan Youngblood/Associated Press

The Kentucky Wildcats are typically the dominant squad at the SEC men's basketball tournament, but last year they were dethroned.

John Calipari's team won the tournament from 2015-18, but it was unable to complete a five-peat in 2019 after it fell in the semifinal round.

Although the league has a few other dangerous teams, the Wildcats are the favorite going into the 2020 SEC tournament in Nashville, which begins Wednesday.

Kentucky finished three games above the Auburn Tigers and LSU Tigers in the regular-season standings, and it is one of four SEC teams currently projected to make the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

The drama in the early rounds of the tournament may revolve around the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who are listed on the next four out line by ESPN's Joe Lunardi.

Kentucky enters Bridgestone Arena with nine wins in its last 10 games.

The extended winning run allowed the Wildcats to open up their large advantage over Auburn and LSU to avoid any drama on the final day of the SEC regular season.

The Wildcats carry a bit more momentum into their Friday quarterfinal against either the Alabama Crimson Tide and Tennessee Volunteers after they came from behind to beat the Florida Gators Saturday.

Kentucky did so without Ashton Hagans and with Immanuel Quickley in foul trouble. Stadium's Jeff Goodman pointed out how impressive the victory was:

Hagans did not travel with the Wildcats to Gainesville, Florida, but after the game, Calipari noted he "fully expects" the guard to be back for the SEC tournament, per ESPN.com's Jeff Borzello and Myron Medcalf.

Kentucky owns a victory over each of the other top-four seeds, including a seven-point triumph over Auburn February 29.

If form holds into the semifinals, Auburn and LSU would square off for the right to possibly play Kentucky in the final.

Bruce Pearl's team won one of the most thrilling games of the regular season over LSU February 8 in a 91-90 overtime victory.

Auburn's close-game experience from playing in five overtime games could help it in tight affairs.

A year ago, the Tigers won the SEC tournament as a No. 5 seed against third-seeded Tennessee.

Upsets have been a key feature of the last three SEC tournaments, as two teams seeded beneath No. 4 made the semifinals in each of those seasons.

Fifth-seeded Florida is the easy pick to be one of those teams this season because of talent it possesses.

However, Mike White's Gators have been inconsistent at stretches, and they have not won consecutive games since a three-game winning run from February 12-18.

Florida also has to get past a Mississippi State team that needs to advance to the semifinals in order to have a chance of earning a quality win over Kentucky in the semifinals.

The Bulldogs earned 20 regular-season wins, but they went 0-3 against Top 25 opponents, including losses to Kentucky and Auburn,

The Texas A&M Aggies could be the best potential bid thief that programs on the bubble have to worry about.

In Buzz Williams' first season, the Aggies earned the No. 7 seed after beating Auburn, Mississippi State and the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Texas A&M has won five of its last seven, with the two defeats coming by single digits to Kentucky and Auburn.

Most teams beneath the Aggies on the seed line will not have a chance to compete Friday through Sunday, but there will be some intriguing matchups to open the competition.

No. 13 Georgia is led by potential NBA draft lottery pick Anthony Edwards and No. 14 Vanderbilt has improved immensely over the last few weeks by closing the regular season with two wins in a row.

