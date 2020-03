BS Meter on Latest NFL Free-Agency and Trade Buzz, Rumors

2 of 8

Thus far, Nick Foles has experienced a rocky transition from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Jacksonville Jaguars. In baseball terms, he's no longer a reliever out of the bullpen. The 31-year-old is expected to lead the huddle for a full season, which hasn't happened in his eight-year career.

Foles has only started 10 or more games twice. In the 2019 season opener, he broke his collarbone and returned in Week 11 but lost his job to Gardner Minshew II, a sixth-rounder from the previous draft.

According to ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler, the Jaguars would prefer to move forward with Minshew and deal Foles.

"In Jacksonville, word is the Jaguars want to go with Gardner Minshew II as their starting QB and, ideally, find a trade partner for Foles," per the ESPN report.

However, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo said Jacksonville isn't actively shopping Foles but that teams have inquired about him and the front office will listen to offers.

Because of the potential veteran signal-callers set to test free agency, Foles' trade-market draw should be minimal. Furthermore, is there a team desperate enough to acquire an unproven full-time starter in the second term of a four-year, $88 million deal?

With Tom Brady, Ryan Tannehill, Jameis Winston, Teddy Bridgewater and Philip Rivers all potentially free agents in a week, Foles could be the least inspiring option of the group if he's available on the trade block.

The Jaguars have Minshew and two first-round picks (Nos. 9 and 20) in this year's draft. Foles couldn't hold off his rookie backup for the job, so why wouldn't Jacksonville look to trade him and move forward with a less costly option?

Jacksonville may not want to go public with its desire to deal Foles because that would hurt the trade value he has left after a disappointing campaign. Perhaps the front office isn't calling multiple teams, but it's difficult to believe the veteran signal-caller has garnered legitimate buzz or isn't somehow made available behind closed doors.

BS Meter: 8