BS Meter on Latest NFL Free-Agency and Trade Buzz, Rumors

Initially, the Las Vegas Raiders seemed like the front-runners to sign Tom Brady if he didn't re-sign with the New England Patriots.

The Brady-to-Vegas rumors started with ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting the Raiders' interest in the 42-year-old signal-caller. Minnesota-based journalist Larry Fitzgerald Sr. added that the Silver and Black would offer the coveted six-time Super Bowl champion a two-year, $60 million contract.

In an attempt to dispel rumors around Brady, NBC Sports Boston's Tom E. Curran pumped the brakes on the strong connection to Las Vegas.

"Las Vegas head coach Jon Gruden, I was told, isn’t going to cold-shoulder Brady if the quarterback’s people reach out but the team isn’t planning to give great chase," Curran wrote.

In addition to Curran's report, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo (h/t Gregg Rosenthal) thinks the team would make a stronger push for someone like Marcus Mariota to back up Derek Carr than outright replace him with Brady.

In a follow-up tweet, Garafolo recalled that Raiders general manager and former NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock listed Mariota as the No. 1 quarterback in the 2015 draft. The five-year veteran signal-caller's mobility probably appeals to Gruden. He'd also come at a modest price after losing his starting job to Tannehill this past season.

The Raiders improved from 4-12 to 7-9 with Carr also making strides in Jon Gruden's system. While Mayock didn't rule out an upgrade to the quarterback position, Brady, who's not mobile and would have to learn or teach a new system in Vegas, doesn't seem like a much better option in terms of on-field capabilities.

In 2019, Brady and Carr had similar numbers with below-average pass-catching groups that didn't feature viable secondary receiving options behind a 1,000-yard wideout or tight end:

Brady: 4,057 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, eight interceptions, 60.8 completion rate

Carr: 4,054 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, eight interceptions, 70.4 completion rate

Nevertheless, Carr undoubtedly improved from 2018 to 2019 while Brady took a step backward.

If Brady wants to play for the Silver and Black, Gruden would likely consider the scenario because of the signal-caller's resume and accolades. With that said, the Raiders aren't in a position to plug him into the offense and contend for a Super Bowl with a bottom-tier defense that ranked 24th in scoring this past season.

In his age-43 term, Brady would have to shoulder a heavy load to compensate for the Raiders defense, which hasn't ranked higher than 18th in scoring since 2002.

As the Patriots' primary starting signal-caller, Brady has played with a top-10 scoring defense for 15 out of 18 seasons. The Raiders's interest in Brady may only be lukewarm because of the stress they'd have to put on his arm to win games.

Right now, it seems UFC president Dana White has more interest in Brady coming to Las Vegas than the Raiders.

BS Meter: 3