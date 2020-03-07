Mark McMorris Breaks Shaun White's Winter X Games Career Medal Record

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

The extreme sports athlete of the generation has been knocked down a peg in the history books.

Snowboarder Mark McMorris earned his 19th career Winter X Games medal Saturday, topping Shaun White's longtime record.

McMorris, 26, won gold in the men's snowboard big air competition Saturday at the Games in Norway, finishing ahead of Max Parrot and Darcy Sharpe. The Canadian captured a silver medal in the big air event in Aspen in January.

That he's still competing at all is a marvel. McMorris suffered significant injuries after crashing into a tree while snowboarding with his brother and friends near Whistler, British Columbia, in 2017, resulting in fractures to his jaw, pelvis, ribs and left arm as well as a ruptured spleen and collapsed left lung. The recovery required two surgeries.

Less than a year later, McMorris won his second Winter Olympics bronze medal at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games in the men's slopestyle event.

At the X Games, he's totaled nine gold medals, seven silvers and three bronzes—finishing on the podium every year since 2011.

White still holds the career X Games medal record with 23 podium finishes across the Summer and Winter Games.