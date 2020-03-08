MLB The Show 20 Release Date, Top Features, New Modes and Cover

Sony

Baseball season is right around the corner, and for gamers, that means another year of MLB The Show.

This year's iteration features Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez as the cover athlete. Baez has become one of the most marketable stars in MLB in the past few seasons. He had the fourth-highest-selling jersey in 2019, per the league's website, and he is as exciting as any other player in the majors whether he is at the dish, in the field or on the base paths.

Previous versions of The Show have introduced concepts such as Diamond Dynasty and new legends. The Road to the Show mode—which allows you to create a character and attempt to climb the ladder from the minor leagues to the bigs—remains a staple of the franchise.

Here is a quick rundown of the need to knows for MLB The Show 20, including the release date and some of the new features.

MLB The Show 20

Pre-order date: March 13

Official release (PlayStation 4 only): March 17

Top Features



Road to the Show

The Road to the Show feature has been part of the franchise for more than a decade and remains a fan favorite.

Users create their characters from scratch and face a number of decisions that directly affect their players' journeys, as well as the relationship their created players have with their teammates.

The developer, SIE, has also introduced Item Rewards, which can be earned through conquering targeted challenges or performing well in high-leverage moments.

Diamond Dynasty

This feature allows users to build a roster from scratch, with various players assigned to different card tiers. Players earn coins that they can then spend on card packs, including diamond and legend players.

In 2020, The Show is introducing Prestige diamond players as well as Showdown mode, which allows players to draft their squads and choose from a variety of perks to help boost their teams' abilities in a variety of situations.

Once their teams are assembled, players can unlock more draft rounds and new perks before facing legendary pitchers as sort of final bosses. Completing the Final Showdown will earn players numerous awards, such as XP and packs.

March to October

Put forth as a modified Franchise mode in MLB The Show 19, March to October allows a player to dictate a team's season by completing certain challenges and milestones, which determine winning or losing streaks.

The mode allows players to get through a season quicker through the challenge system. But this year, users will also have to designate untouchable players and keep an eye on prospects on the rise. There is clearly an emphasis on adding front office decisions for a more well-rounded feel.

Whereas the introduction of the mode seemed to prioritize winning the World Series in Year 1, there are secondary targets players can look to attain for sustained continuity.

New This Year: Custom Leagues

The Show will offer fully customizable online leagues this year.

Commissioners can choose the atmosphere of the league and determine game schedules, and teams can choose between active rosters or Diamond Dynasty squads.