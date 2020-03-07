Impact Wrestling EVP: Scott Steiner 'OK' After Collapsing; Has Been Hospitalized

Scott Barbour/Getty Images

An Impact Wrestling executive provided a positive update regarding Scott Steiner's health following his hospitalization Friday night.

Impact Wrestling Executive Vice President Scott D'Amore released the following statement Saturday: "For all concerned parties Scott Steiner is OK. His family is grateful for everybody's concern and support."

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Steiner collapsed during an Impact Wrestling taping Friday and was rushed to a local hospital in Atlanta.

While details surrounding the nature of Steiner's health issues are scarce, PWInsider (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Joshua Gagnon) reported Steiner was set to undergo a heart procedure Saturday and is in stable condition.

Steiner, 57, is a longtime veteran of the wrestling business who made his professional debut in 1986 after wrestling collegiately at the University of Michigan.

He has primarily worked for Impact over the past few years but is best known for his stints in WCW and WWE in the 1990s and 2000s.

Steiner first rose to prominence as one half of the Steiner Brothers tag team with his real-life brother, Rick Steiner. The Steiners were eight-time tag team champions in WCW and held the WWE Tag Team Championships on two occasions.

The duo officially broke up in 1998, and Scott went on to enjoy a great deal of singles success. He developed into an arrogant heel with the nickname "Big Poppa Pump" and went on to become one of WCW's biggest stars.

He held held the WCW World Heavyweight, United States and Television Championships, and he was consistently in main events over the final few years of WCW's existence.

Steiner returned to WWE in 2002 after it purchased WCW, and while he came back to plenty of fanfare and entered into a feud with Triple H, he was never able to reach the same level of success that he enjoyed in WCW.

Steiner is currently working for both Impact and the NWA, and his name recognition is a good fit on rosters filled with young talent looking to test themselves against well-known stars.