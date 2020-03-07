NASCAR at Phoenix 2020 Qualifying Results: Chase Elliott Secures Pole Position

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Chase Elliott captured the ninth pole of his young NASCAR Cup Series career Saturday at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona.

Elliott completed his lap in 26.065 seconds to knock Kevin Harvick to the outside of Row 1 for Sunday's FanShield 500. Here is a look at the full qualifying order courtesy of NASCAR.com (time in seconds):

1. Chase Elliott: 26.065

2. Kevin Harvick: 26.110

3. Denny Hamlin: 26.117

4. Kyle Larson: 26.162

5. Ryan Blaney: 26.190

6. Aric Almirola: 26.190

7. Kurt Busch: 26.197

8. Alex Bowman: 26.216

9. Matt DiBenedetto: 26.222

10. Kyle Busch: 26.230

11. Erik Jones: 26.257

12. Martin Truex Jr.: 26.278

13. Joey Logano: 26.287

14. Brad Keselowski: 26.289

15. Christopher Bell: 26.295

16. Cole Custer: 26.339

17. William Byron: 26.364

18. Clint Bowyer: 26.388

19. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: 26.448

20. Ryan Preece: 26.449

21. Jimmie Johnson: 26.481

22. Michael McDowell: 26.502

23. Chris Buescher: 26.512

24. Ross Chastain: 26.527

25. Ty Dillon: 26.528

26. John Hunter Nemechek: 26.541

27. Bubba Wallace: 26.635

28. Corey LaJoie: 26.668

29. Tyler Reddick: 26.693

30. Austin Dillon: 26.772

31. Daniel Suarez: 26.873

32. Brennan Poole: 26.909

33. JJ Yeley: 27.169

34. Quin Houff: 27.211

35. Reed Sorenson: 27.395

36. Garrett Smithley: 27.464

37. Joey Gase: 27.533

38. Timmy Hill: 27.584

Elliott's qualifying run came late in the session, and he turned in a highly impressive lap to ensure his spot on Row 1:

After securing the pole, Elliott had the following to say about his performance and the quality of his No. 9 Chevrolet:

Elliott, Harvick and Denny Hamlin were far and away the best cars during Saturday's qualifying round, but there were some surprisingly strong runs from lesser-known drivers such as Matt DiBenedetto (ninth), Christopher Bell (15th) and Cole Custer (16th).

Austin Dillon qualified 30th, but the result could have been far worse for the No. 3 team, as he locked his tires and narrowly avoided a wreck:

Martin Truex Jr. technically qualified 12th, but he will start from the back of the field Sunday because of an engine change. This marks the second consecutive week Truex has started from the rear, as he was forced to do so last week at California after his car failed pre-qualifying inspection three times.

Among the drivers competing in Sunday's race, Harvick is undoubtedly the man to beat despite getting nipped by Elliott for the pole.

Harvick leads all active drivers with nine career wins and an average finish of 9.2 at Phoenix. Jimmie Johnson, Kyle Busch and Hamlin are the other drivers competing Sunday who have won at least twice at Phoenix.