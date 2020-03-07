NBA Reportedly Considering Limiting Locker Room Access Amid Coronavirus

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 7, 2020

CHICAGO, IL - FEBRUARY 15: Anthony Davis #3 and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers get ready in the locker room during Practice and Media Availability presented by AT&T as part of 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend on February 15, 2020 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The NBA is reportedly considering closing off locker rooms to media members in an effort to protect against the spread of coronavirus.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the NBA has discussed limiting locker room access to players and team personnel only. Media members would still have access to players and coaches, but it would be in "other settings."

Per CNN, there are 377 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States and more than 100,000 worldwide, with more than 3,400 deaths. The vast majority of the reported cases have come out of mainland China.

If the NBA moves forward with the idea of restricting locker room access, it would follow in the footsteps of the NHL.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reported Saturday that the NHL will close locker rooms to media members at the suggestion of the Centers for Disease Control. Friedman noted that MLB, MLS and the NBA were expected to follow suit.

The possibility of playing games without fans in attendance was also communicated by the NBA to its teams Friday, according to ESPN.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James said he was strongly against the idea of playing without fans and even said he wouldn't play if the NBA were to make that decision:

"Nah, that's impossible. I ain't playing. If I ain't got the fans in the crowd, that's what I play for. I play for my teammates, I play for the fans. That's what it's all about. If I show up to an arena, and there ain't no fans there? I ain't playing. So, they could do what they want to do."

In Italy, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, several Serie A soccer games have been postponed, and all matches until April 3 will be played without spectators in an effort to quell the spread of COVID-19.

Most major American sports have not taken such action amid the coronavirus outbreak yet, although Chicago State and UMKC have canceled scheduled men's basketball games against Seattle University since the bulk of the reported coronavirus cases in the U.S. have come from Washington state.

