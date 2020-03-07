Updated 2020 WWE Elimination Chamber Match Card Ahead of PPV

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Sunday's Elimination Chamber event is the final pay-per-view stop before WrestleMania 36 in April, and it figures to have a significant impact on The Showcase of the Immortals.

While the card features intriguing matches from top to bottom, much of the focus will be on the bouts taking place inside the Elimination Chamber. One will determine who faces Raw women's champion Becky Lynch at WrestleMania, and the other will see the SmackDown Tag Team Championships defended.

There are also three other title bouts, and a pair of grudge matches that don't need any championships in the mix in order to capture the attention of the WWE Universe.

Here is a full rundown of the Elimination Chamber card, along with a closer look at the top matches you won't want to miss.

Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia

When: Sunday, March 8 at 7 p.m. ET (Kickoff Show starts at 6 p.m. ET)

Watch: WWE Network

Elimination Chamber 2020 Match Card

Elimination Chamber Match for Raw Women's Championship No. 1 Contendership: Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya vs. Liv Morgan vs. Asuka vs. Ruby Riott vs. Sarah Logan

Elimination Chamber Match for SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Miz and John Morrison (c) vs. The Usos vs. The New Day vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. Lucha House Party

Intercontinental Championship Handicap Match: Braun Strowman (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro and Sami Zayn

Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Street Profits (c) vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy

United States Championship Match: Andrade (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo

No Disqualification Match: AJ Styles vs. Aleister Black

Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak

Top Matches to Watch

Women's Elimination Chamber Match

For only the third time in WWE history, women will do battle inside the Elimination Chamber, and the prize for a victory is a significant one.

The winner of the match will challenge Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania, which makes Shayna Baszler the odds-on favorite to win given her recent issues with The Man.

Baszler made a surprise appearance on Raw several weeks ago and bit Lynch's neck during an attack, sending her to the hospital. The Queen of Spades and The Man have been at odds ever since, and they have built a great deal of anticipation for an eventual showdown.

While Baszler winning seems fairly obvious, the match still has a considerable amount of talent involved. Both Asuka and Natalya are former women's champions, while Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan formerly made up the Riott Squad, which is a fun subplot to follow during the contest.

Baszler is a two-time NXT women's champion and one of the best female wrestlers in the world, so there is plenty of excitement surrounding her getting to mix it up with some fresh opponents.

Baszler vs. Natalya and Baszler vs. Asuka are two never-before-seen matches that could occur within the chamber, both of which would be technically proficient battles.

It seems like a solid bet that the final two could come down to Baszler vs. Asuka, and if WWE allows them to battle it out in a one-on-one situation for at least 10 minutes, then the third-ever women's Elimination Chamber match will undoubtedly be a memorable one.

Tag Team Elimination Chamber Match

A top men's singles title is usually involved in at least one of the Elimination Chamber matches, but since that isn't the case this year, the SmackDown tag team division will take center stage.

After beating The New Day for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia a couple of weeks ago, The Miz and John Morrison have been put in a precarious position for their first title defense.

They will face five of the best tag teams WWE has to offer, including the duo of Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, who won the right to enter the match last by winning a tag team gauntlet match on SmackDown.

While Heavy Machinery eliminated The New Day, Lucha House Party, The Usos and Miz and Morrison to go wire to wire in the gauntlet, Ziggler and Roode beat them, and Ziggler once again got the last laugh over Otis.

The rivalry between Ziggler and Otis, with Mandy Rose caught in the middle, will likely play out to some degree in the Elimination Chamber, but the match figures to come down to Miz and Morrison, The New Day and The Usos.

Either The New Day or The Usos could conceivably leave as the new champions, but Miz and Morrison retaining is a strong possibility, especially if WWE wants a babyface tag team to take the titles off them at WrestleMania.

The match has the potential to be the classic because of the combination of athleticism and power involved, which is precisely what fans want to see in an Elimination Chamber match.

AJ Styles vs. Aleister Black

Topping the Elimination Chamber matches will be difficult, but if any other bout has a chance to steal the show, it is the No Disqualification match between AJ Styles and Aleister Black.

The Styles vs. Black rivalry began a couple of weeks ago on Raw when Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson attacked Black backstage. That led to a match on Monday's Raw, but Black first had to go through both Anderson and Gallows.

While Black beat both of them, he was so battered from the matches that Styles managed to defeat him with a Phenomenal Forearm, marking Black's first singles loss on the main roster.

As a result, a No DQ match was booked for Elimination Chamber, which is a match that both Superstars should thrive in.

It will allow Styles to be a heel by cheating legally and getting both Gallows and Anderson to help him, while there will be no limit to the amount of pain Black will get to inflict on The Phenomenal One in an effort to get revenge.

The No DQ stipulation also leaves the door open for The Undertaker to appear after he beat Styles at Super ShowDown to win the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy.

Styles mocked The Undertaker while beating Black on Raw, and all signs point to them locking horns at WrestleMania.

If Styles vs. Taker or perhaps even The OC vs. The Undertaker and Black is in the cards for WrestleMania, it is highly likely that The Phenom will show up at Elimination Chamber.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).