NASCAR at Phoenix 2020: Start Time, Ticket Info, Lineup, TV Schedule and More

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Joey Logano will be among those expected to cross the line first once the FanShield 500 gets underway at the Phoenix Raceway on Sunday. Logano finished first in the Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas last month, while Alex Bowman's dominance of the Auto Club 400 in California on March 1 puts him in the mix, along with nine-time winner Kevin Harvick.

The final lineup still needs to be settled in qualifying on Saturday, but Chase Elliott and William Byron showed off their speed for Hendrick Motorsports during Friday's practice sessions.

Schedule

Qualifying

Date: Saturday, March 7

Saturday, March 7 Time: 2:35 p.m. ET/7:35 p.m. GMT

2:35 p.m. ET/7:35 p.m. GMT TV Info: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Fox Sports App

Fox Sports App Lineup: NASCAR.com

Race

Date: Sunday, March 8

Sunday, March 8 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. GMT

3:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. GMT TV Info: Fox

Fox Live Stream: Fox Sports App

Fox Sports App Tickets: StubHub

Hendricks' chances of producing a winner are strong if performances during practice runs are anything to go by. Elliott set the fastest lap on Friday, easily putting the No. 9 Chevrolet through its paces, according to Chris Graythen of the NASCAR official website.

Graythen also noted how Byron caught the eye after leading the opening practice. All in all it was an impressive day for Hendrick, particularly given the quality of the competition.

Said quality is summed up by Kyle Busch clocking the second-fastest lap, per the report. The Joe Gibbs Racing man won in Phoenix a year ago and already looks capable of producing a repeat.

Meanwhile, Bowman will hope to build on his efforts in California. The 26-year-old seized the initiative early in Fontana, staying on the front for 110 laps.

Busch and Bowman will vie for the early lead, while 2018 winner Harvick will likely look to strike late. He led for just 38 laps two years ago, but still managed to beat Busch over the line.

Away from the race, Ryan Newman made a welcome appearance on the track, less than three weeks after being involved in a crash at the Daytona 500.

Newman, who sustained head injuries after his car hit the wall following a collision also involving Ryan Blaney and Corey LaJoie, said "It's great to be alive. After looking at my car, it's a miracle," per Michelle R. Martinelli of USA Today Sports For The Win Racing.

Newman will be watching to see if Elliott and Byron can carry their practice form into the race proper, or if Busch will again thrive on a track he loves.