Tim Hortons Brier 2020: Friday Curling Results, Updated Draw and Schedule

John Locher/Associated Press

The pool play portion of the 2020 Tim Hortons Brier has come to a close, and the full playoff field is still undecided.

Alberta, Saskatchewan and Newfoundland and Labrador have clinched their spots in the knockout round, yet a tiebreaker will take place in two draws Saturday with Ontario and Wild Card facing off at 9:00 a.m. ET before Northern Ontario and Canada take the ice at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Alberta paced the championship pool with 10 victories in 11 matches, while Manitoba finished last with just five wins.

Friday's Results

Draw 18

Newfoundland and Labrador def. Wild Card 5-3

Northern Ontario def. Canada 7-3

Saskatchewan def. Manitoba 9-8

Alberta def. Ontario 10-3

Draw 19

Canada def. Manitoba 7-3

Alberta def. Wild Card 4-2

Ontario def. Northern Ontario 10-6

Saskatchewan def. Newfoundland and Labrador 6-5

Saturday Schedule

Draw 20 (9:00 a.m. ET)

Ontario vs Wild Card

Northern Ontario vs. Canada

Draw 21 (2:00 p.m. ET)

TBD vs. TBD

Friday Highlights

The logjam at the top of the championship pool hardly surprised any of the competitors who made their way to Kingston for the Brier.

“The parity of the top teams here is second to none,” Team Alberta skip Brendan Bottcher told Curling Canada. “At the start of the week there would have been half a dozen teams and you could flip the coin six ways and you would have had as good a chance of figuring it out as playing here. That’s just how good everybody is here.”

Bottcher, fortunately, never really had to worry about Team Alberta's playoff position. His club ran roughshod through the pool play, finishing with a Brier-best 10 wins. They finished the opening round in epic fashion with an off double to seal the victory.

Of course, Bottcher's only loss this week came to Kevin Koe and reigning champion Team Canada, who figure to remain a massive presence entering Saturday's tiebreaker.