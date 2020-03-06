WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from March 6

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from March 6March 7, 2020
Just 48 hours before the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, WWE produced an episode of SmackDown headlined not by any of the men or women poised to star on its streaming network Sunday but, rather, 2020 Hall of Fame inductees X-Pac, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall–the New World Order.
The trio joined the "A Moment of Bliss" talk show just weeks before they strut into immortality during WrestleMania weekend.
Elsewhere on the show, Bray Wyatt returned with the latest edition of The Firefly Funhouse one week after booking his date with John Cena at The Showcase of the Immortals, while SmackDown women's champion Bayley teamed with Sasha Banks to battle Lacey Evans and Naomi in a tag team rematch from last week.
NWO Joins a Moment of Bliss...but Are Interrupted by Sami Zayn and Co.
Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross kicked off this week's broadcast by running down the lineup for this year's Hall of Fame induction ceremony and challenging The Kabuki Warriors for a shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.
From there, Bliss introduced Scott Hall, Sean Waltman and Kevin Nash of the New World Order to the ring for the latest edition of "A Moment of Bliss."
Hall delivered his trademark "hey yo" catchphrase, Waltman encouraged Bliss to call him a Hall of Famer and Nash weighed in on what it will take for Roman Reigns to beat Goldberg.
Sami Zayn, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura interrupted the proceedings to a chorus of boos. Zayn vowed that Nakamura would regain the Intercontinental Championship from Braun Strowman at Elimination Chamber then reminded the fans of Hall and Nash's history with the title.
A dig at Waltman gave way to a challenge from Zayn to the NWO, only for the mouthpiece of the heel trio to turn down the challenge and deny the Hall of Famers the opportunity to get "the rub" from them. Strowman appeared and took the fight to his opponents Sunday in Philly. He stood tall to close out the segment.
Grade
C-
Analysis
There were two bright spots in this segment: Hall egging on everyone with his verbal jabs and Zayn's excellent mic work.
Beyond that, this was a forced segment that never once felt organic or natural. WWE tried to pop some ratings with a meaningless appearance by the NWO in a talk show headed by Bliss and Cross, who appeared intimidated by sharing the ring with the legendary figures.
Whatever WWE Creative was going for, it did not work, and the result was a clunker of a segment to start a show with the unenviable task of hyping up a B-level pay-per-view.
Lacey Evans and Naomi vs. Bayley and Sasha Banks
A week after dropping a match to Lacey Evans and Naomi, SmackDown women’s champion Bayley and Sasha Banks looked to avenge the loss in a rematch to kick off the in-ring portion of Friday’s broadcast.
The heels isolated Evans, controlling the pace of the match. A hot tag to Naomi sparked a babyface comeback. The former champion unloaded on Bayley and Banks. A momentary distraction by the champion allowed Banks to hang Naomi up on the top rope, then drive her down to the canvas to pick up the win.
Result
Bayley and Banks defeated Naomi and Evans
Grade
C
Analysis
So...is Naomi being pushed or not?
She returned to great hype at the Royal Rumble and looked like she was en route to a championship showdown with Bayley. Then she lost to Carmella. Then she beat Carmella for a title opportunity...only to lose. Now, she lost a tag team match cleanly to Banks.
What is the plan and why should fans care if WWE Creative does not seem to know?
Until those questions are answered, Bayley’s title reign and lackluster heel run will slog on with no end, or legitimate contender to dethrone her, in sight.
Apollo Crews vs. Sheamus
An aggressive Apollo Crews attempted to make up for recent defeats at the hands of Sheamus by attacking The Celtic Warrior from the opening bell.
His emotions got the best of him, though, as Sheamus rebounded and delivered an explosive Brogue Kick from out of nowhere to secure the victory.
Result
Sheamus defeated Crews
Grade
D
Analysis
Sheamus came back from an extended hiatus to...feud with Crews and Shorty G in a never-ending program that has yet to benefit anyone involved.
That, in a nutshell, is what the former WWE champion and one of the most established stars on SmackDown has been up to in recent months.
He has been wasted at a time when the company should be prepping him for a significant role on wrestling's most prestigious.
And none of that touches the complete and utter joke the babyfaces have become, neither presented as much of a threat to Sheamus.
So, why keep revisiting that dead story?