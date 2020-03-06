WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from March 6

1 of 3

Credit: WWE

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross kicked off this week's broadcast by running down the lineup for this year's Hall of Fame induction ceremony and challenging The Kabuki Warriors for a shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

From there, Bliss introduced Scott Hall, Sean Waltman and Kevin Nash of the New World Order to the ring for the latest edition of "A Moment of Bliss."

Hall delivered his trademark "hey yo" catchphrase, Waltman encouraged Bliss to call him a Hall of Famer and Nash weighed in on what it will take for Roman Reigns to beat Goldberg.

Sami Zayn, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura interrupted the proceedings to a chorus of boos. Zayn vowed that Nakamura would regain the Intercontinental Championship from Braun Strowman at Elimination Chamber then reminded the fans of Hall and Nash's history with the title.

A dig at Waltman gave way to a challenge from Zayn to the NWO, only for the mouthpiece of the heel trio to turn down the challenge and deny the Hall of Famers the opportunity to get "the rub" from them. Strowman appeared and took the fight to his opponents Sunday in Philly. He stood tall to close out the segment.

Grade

C-

Analysis

There were two bright spots in this segment: Hall egging on everyone with his verbal jabs and Zayn's excellent mic work.

Beyond that, this was a forced segment that never once felt organic or natural. WWE tried to pop some ratings with a meaningless appearance by the NWO in a talk show headed by Bliss and Cross, who appeared intimidated by sharing the ring with the legendary figures.

Whatever WWE Creative was going for, it did not work, and the result was a clunker of a segment to start a show with the unenviable task of hyping up a B-level pay-per-view.