NFL Free Agents 2020: Latest Rumors and Predictions Ahead of Market's Opening

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Free agency is typically a wild affair in the NFL, but this year's edition could be particularly exciting. With Pro Bowl talents like Tom Brady, Jadeveon Clowney, Byron Jones and Amari Cooper all scheduled to hit the market March 18, the toppling of dominoes should be fast and furious.

The question relates to where the most notable dominoes will land. Here we'll dig into some of the latest free-agency buzz and try to predict exactly that.

Clowney Eying Giants

Clowney is likely to be the top edge-rusher available in free agency this year, as players like Shaquil Barrett, Chris Jones and Bud Dupree are serious franchise-tag candidates. There should be a fair amount of bidding over the three-time Pro Bowler.

If Clowney has his way, he could wind up in the Big Apple. However, he might fall out of their price range if the bidding is fierce, according to SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.

"According to an NFL source, the Giants are one of the teams on the 27-year-old edge-rusher's wish list as he heads to free agency," Vacchiano wrote. "But according to another source, he could be looking at a contract worth $22-23 million per year, which will likely be out of the Giants' range."

It's fair to wonder just how high the Giants would go. New York is projected to have more than $73 million in cap space. It's also fair to wonder whether the price for Clowney will reach the $22 million range. That's the sort of money Khalil Mack is making, and while Clowney is undoubtedly a high-end player, he is not the sack artist Mack is.

Clowney also has a notable injury history, dating back to his rookie season.

It wouldn't be a shock to see the bidding for Clowney level off a little bit earlier than expected.

Prediction: Clowney signs with New York for less than $20 million annually.

Prescott Reportedly Offered $33M Per Year

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott isn't likely to reach the open market. He will almost certainly be given the franchise tag—the deadline for which is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET—if he isn't under contract.

There is, however, the possibility of a standoff involving the tag or the possibility of another team making a run at Prescott if he isn't given the non-exclusive tag. According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are likely to use the exclusive tag, which would pay Prescott roughly $33 million for the 2020 season.

This is an interesting number because it's the same figure the Cowboys reportedly offered Prescott annually on a long-term deal.

According to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, the offer was $33 million per year with $105 million guaranteed. Presumably, the offer was a four-year deal similar to the four-year, $128 million deal Carson Wentz signed with the Philadelphia Eagles.

That might simply not be good enough for Prescott. According to ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler, the quarterback might prefer a shorter deal that allows him to hit free agency again before he hits 30—he is set to turn 27 in July.

If the Cowboys aren't offering significantly more annually than what Prescott would make under the exclusive tag, he might prefer to take his chances with the one-year option.

Prediction: Prescott doesn't sign before Tuesday, receives the exclusive tag.

Saints Planning to Give Hill a 1st-Round Tender



New Orleans Saints backup quarterback Taysom Hill is another signal-caller who may not reach the market. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Saints are planning to give the restricted free agent the first-round tender.

This means that the Saints would have an opportunity to match any offer made to Hill and receive a first-round pick in return if they do not.

While it feels unlikely that a team would surrender a first-round pick for a part-time quarterback, Saints head coach Sean Payton believes Hill will have his suitors.

"We might very well see it if it's a team in the second half of the [first round]," Payton told NBC Sports' Peter King.

Hill is set to turn 30 in August and hasn't started a football game since 2016 at Brigham Young. If a team does part with a first-round pick to obtain him, it would be more than mildly surprising. Free agency can be wild, though, so it's not impossible.

Prediction: Hill plays for the Saints in 2020.