Tom Brady Responds to Antonio Brown Tweet Saying 'Anger and Ego Kicked My Ass'

Eric Espada/Getty Images

Quarterback Tom Brady took a few moments Friday from his pending free-agency decision to offer support to former New England Patriots wideout Antonio Brown on Twitter.

After Brown tweeted that "anger and ego" took over for hard work last season, Brady gave the receiver a retweet and a heart emoji:

The two were teammates for a short while as Brown briefly joined New England after being cut by the Las Vegas Raiders during training camp in 2019 after a series of on- and off-the-field controversies. Brown played just one game for the Patriots, catching four passes for 56 yards and one touchdown in a Week 2 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Brown's time in New England ended shortly after. The Patriots cut Brown after it was reported two women had accused the wide receiver of sexual misconduct. Britney Taylor, Brown's former trainer, filed a civil lawsuit saying Brown sexually assaulted her on three occasions (including one instance of rape), while a second woman accused Brown of making unwanted sexual advances toward her and sending threatening text messages after her allegations were published by Sports Illustrated.

Brady is set to become a free agent on March 18 should he and the Patriots become unable to reach a deal on a new contract before then.