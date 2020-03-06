4-Star QB Drake Maye, Luke Maye's Brother, Flips Commitment to UNC from Alabama

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IMarch 6, 2020

ANNAPOLIS, MD - DECEMBER 27: Antonio Williams #24 of the North Carolina Tar Heels celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Temple Owls in the Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on December 27, 2019 in Annapolis, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)
G Fiume/Getty Images

Offseason or not, Mack Brown just picked up quite the victory over Nick Saban.

The head coach at North Carolina has convinced four-star quarterback Drake Maye to flip his commitment from Alabama to the Tar Heels. 

"I'd like to thank Coach Saban and the entire staff for the opportunity to play at the University of Alabama, but after sitting down with my family I have decided to de-commit from Alabama," Maye wrote on Twitter. "With that being said, I'm looking forward to playing for Coach Brown at the University of North Carolina. He, along with Coach Longo and Coach Bly have been tremendous throughout my recruiting process and I couldn't be more excited to become a Tar Heel."

The family factor seems a bit understated. Maye's older brother, Luke, was a four-year player for Roy Williams and the Tar Heels basketball team, where he earned First-Team All-ACC honors in 2018 and helped North Carolina capture the National Championship in 2017. 

That Maye grew up a short drive from Chapel Hill didn't hurt UNC's cause either. 

Aside from the Tide and Tar Heels, Maye was sought by Clemson, Georgia and Louisville as well. He's the No. 3 prospect in the state of North Carolina, the No. 6 pro-style quarterback in the nation and the No. 56 overall recruit in the class of 2021 as scouted by 247sports.com. 

At 6'4", 203 pounds, Maye has been compared to Sam Bradford and projects to develop into an NFL Draft pick.

Maye's father, Mark, played quarterback for UNC from 1984-87, where he passed for 3,459 total yards, 20 touchdowns and 22 interceptions. 

