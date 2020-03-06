Tim Tebow Among Mets' 1st Spring Training Cuts; Batted .154 in 10 Games

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 6, 2020

New York Mets Tim Tebow runs in from left field during a spring training baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Saturday, Feb 22, 2020, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. The Marlins won 5-3. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
Vera Nieuwenhuis/Associated Press

Tim Tebow will not be playing in an MLB regular-season game anytime soon after the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner was optioned to minor league camp. 

Per MLB.com's Christina De Nicola, Tebow was among the New York Mets' first cuts from big league camp Friday after hitting .154 in 10 spring games. 

Tebow has been invited to MLB camp with the Mets in each of the past four seasons. His 10 spring training games this year were the most he's played since 2017, and his .774 OPS was the best of his spring career. 

Despite the higher OPS total, Tebow struggled against advanced pitching. The 32-year-old struck out six times and had two hits in 13 at-bats, though one of the hits was his first spring training home run. 

News of Tebow's demotion isn't a huge surprise because of his performance and the Mets' current outfield mix. J.D. Davis, Brandon Nimmo and Michael Conforto will likely be their starters, with Dominic Smith, Yoenis Cespedes, Jake Marisnick and Jarrett Parker potentially on the bench. 

Tebow will likely start the regular season with New York's Triple-A affiliate in Syracuse. The left fielder spent all of last season at that level, hitting just .163/.240/.255 in 77 games before being shut down after suffering a finger injury in July.     

