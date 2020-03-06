Strasbourg vs. PSG Ligue 1 Match Postponed over Coronavirus Concerns

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain's visit to Strasbourg in Ligue 1 has been postponed due to concerns about the coronavirus.

Get French Football News reported the game, due to be played on Saturday, has been cancelled by the local authorities in an attempt to limit the potential spread of the disease.

The impact of the coronavirus has been felt across the sporting calendar, with multiple events affected.

Valencia's UEFA Champions League match with Atalanta on March 10 will be played behind closed doors, and the next two rounds of Serie A matches in Italy have been delayed for a week. All sporting events in Italy must be played behind closed doors until April 3.

The World Athletics Half Marathon Championships in Gdynia, Poland, has also been postponed, and golf's European Tour event at the Kenya Open has also been temporarily cancelled.

England's Six Nations trip to Italy has also been postponed, with multiple governing bodies taking action to stop large gatherings at major events.

PSG's top-flight match has not yet been rearranged. Dates are set to be confirmed if further action is taken.