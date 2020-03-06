Trent Williams Trade Rumors: Teams Interested; Redskins Want Fair Compensation

Washington has granted tackle Trent Williams permission to seek a trade but reportedly want "fair draft compensation" in return.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported teams have contacted Washington since it became public the team is willing to trade Williams, though hurdles remain. Washington continues to view Williams as a franchise left tackle and want to be compensated as such, and the seven-time Pro Bowler has expressed a desire for a new contract.

Williams is under contract through the 2020 season and is slated to earn $12.5 million in base salary.

       

