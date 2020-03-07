Real Betis vs. Real Madrid: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistMarch 7, 2020

Luka Modric of Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Real Madrid and Manchester City FC at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium on February 26, 2020 in Madrid, Spain(Photo by ANP Sport via Getty Images)
ANP Sport/Getty Images

Real Madrid attempt to consolidate their place at the top of La Liga on Sunday when they visit Real Betis.

Los Blancos' 2-0 Clasico win over Barcelona has provided them control at the summit, but the two Spanish giants remain close in the title race with a dozen league games remaining.

Betis' form has collapsed in recent weeks. Los Verdiblancos are without victory in their last seven in all competitions.

            

Date: Sunday, March 8

Time: 9 p.m. local, 8 p.m. GMT, 4 p.m ET

TV: beIN Sports (USA)

StreamPremier PlayerLaLigaTVbeIN Connect

Odds: Betis: 61-20, Madrid: 4-5, draw: 61-20 (via Caesars Palace)

            

Preview

Zinedine Zidane's men arrive in Seville after their latest Clasico success, and they face a Betis side experiencing a desperate slump.

Madrid's victory over Barca could be the difference between La Liga's top two at the end of the campaign, but Los Blancos must re-establish the impressive form they displayed against all-comers earlier this season.

MADRID, SPAIN - MARCH 1: (L-R) Mariano of Real Madrid, Samuel Umtiti of FC Barcelona during the La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid v FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu on March 1, 2020 in Madrid Spain (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/G
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

February turned out to be a bad month for Florentino Perez's club. Madrid lost 4-3 to Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey, and then played out a surprise 2-2 La Liga draw with Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

A 1-0 loss followed at Levante as the wheels appeared to come off Real's season, and a 2-1 UEFA Champions League defeat to Manchester City compounded Zidane's agony.

However, as February passed into March, Real quickly picked up their form and completed a professional job against Barca, once again providing them control at the top of the league.

Madrid's remaining fixtures allow them a relatively agreeable path to the title, but only if they don't slip against inferior opponents.

EIBAR, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 02: Head coach Joan Francesc Ferrer 'Rubi'of Real Betis Balompie reacts during the Liga match between SD Eibar SAD and Real Betis Balompie at Ipurua Municipal Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Eibar, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serr
Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Betis are a team who are unlikely to offer significant resistance after watching their campaign crumble after Christmas.

The Andalusia club had started this season poorly, but just one defeat during a seven-match spell in the winter hinted Betis might finish the campaign flexing their muscles.

However, results have once again hit a brick wall. Betis are eight points above the relegation zone, and staying away from the drop will be their only ambition.

Rubi's men last won a game on January 19 after an impressive 3-0 victory over Real Sociedad, but Betis don't have the confidence to match Madrid if the visitors turn the screw at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

Related

    Four Real Madrid Players Called Up To Brazilian National Team

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    Four Real Madrid Players Called Up To Brazilian National Team

    Managing Madrid
    via Managing Madrid

    Real Madrid Transfers: Luka Modric will get to choose his future

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    Real Madrid Transfers: Luka Modric will get to choose his future

    The Real Champs
    via The Real Champs

    La Liga Table After Friday

    Alaves and Valencia played out a draw

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    La Liga Table After Friday

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report

    'Messi Isn't a Phenomenon Now'

    Ex-Argentina goalkeeper Hugo Gatti says Leo needs to step up

    World Football logo
    World Football

    'Messi Isn't a Phenomenon Now'

    Goal
    via Goal