Real Betis vs. Real Madrid: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Real Betis vs. Real Madrid: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and PreviewMarch 7, 2020
Real Madrid attempt to consolidate their place at the top of La Liga on Sunday when they visit Real Betis.
Los Blancos' 2-0 Clasico win over Barcelona has provided them control at the summit, but the two Spanish giants remain close in the title race with a dozen league games remaining.
Betis' form has collapsed in recent weeks. Los Verdiblancos are without victory in their last seven in all competitions.
Date: Sunday, March 8
Time: 9 p.m. local, 8 p.m. GMT, 4 p.m ET
TV: beIN Sports (USA)
Stream: Premier Player, LaLigaTV, beIN Connect
Odds: Betis: 61-20, Madrid: 4-5, draw: 61-20 (via Caesars Palace)
Preview
Zinedine Zidane's men arrive in Seville after their latest Clasico success, and they face a Betis side experiencing a desperate slump.
Madrid's victory over Barca could be the difference between La Liga's top two at the end of the campaign, but Los Blancos must re-establish the impressive form they displayed against all-comers earlier this season.
February turned out to be a bad month for Florentino Perez's club. Madrid lost 4-3 to Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey, and then played out a surprise 2-2 La Liga draw with Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.
A 1-0 loss followed at Levante as the wheels appeared to come off Real's season, and a 2-1 UEFA Champions League defeat to Manchester City compounded Zidane's agony.
However, as February passed into March, Real quickly picked up their form and completed a professional job against Barca, once again providing them control at the top of the league.
Madrid's remaining fixtures allow them a relatively agreeable path to the title, but only if they don't slip against inferior opponents.
Betis are a team who are unlikely to offer significant resistance after watching their campaign crumble after Christmas.
The Andalusia club had started this season poorly, but just one defeat during a seven-match spell in the winter hinted Betis might finish the campaign flexing their muscles.
However, results have once again hit a brick wall. Betis are eight points above the relegation zone, and staying away from the drop will be their only ambition.
Rubi's men last won a game on January 19 after an impressive 3-0 victory over Real Sociedad, but Betis don't have the confidence to match Madrid if the visitors turn the screw at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.
