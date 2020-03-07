Chelsea vs. Everton: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea welcome former manager Carlo Ancelotti and Everton in Sunday's Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues earned an impressive 2-0 FA Cup victory over Liverpool on Tuesday, and now face off against the Reds' Merseyside neighbours.

Frank Lampard has cut a frustrated figure on the sideline in recent weeks, with Chelsea struggling to maintain winning form heading into the final weeks of the season.

In contrast, the Toffees have improved their resilience since Ancelotti's arrival in December, and Everton are now only five points off a European place.

Time: 2 p.m. GMT, 10 a.m. ET

Date: Sunday, March 8

TV: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League (UK), NBCSN (USA)

Stream: Sky Go, NBC Sports App

Odds: Chelsea: 5-6, Everton: 67-20, draw: 53-20 (via Caesars Palace)

Preview

Despite losing nine league games this season, Chelsea are holding onto fourth with just 10 games of the season remaining.

Lampard's team were exciting and dynamic in the opening weeks, but they've slipped from grace since October.

The Blues have earned consecutive victories across all competitions just once since October 26 when they beat Ajax and Burnley at the conclusion of a seven-match winning streak. Defeats have peppered Chelsea's campaign with concerning regularity.

Lampard will be delighted by his team's endeavour in the recent cup victory over Liverpool, but Chelsea could be without nine players for the next fixture.

Nick Purewal of The Independent reported the Blues' injury list now contains Callum Hudson-Odoi after the winger suffered another hamstring injury. However, Lampard revealed on Friday Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic are closing in on a return to the team, per Hayters TV:

Ancelotti is set to be in the dugout after being shown a red card at the end of Everton's 1-1 draw against Manchester United.

According to the Press Association (via MailOnline), the Italian accepted an £8000 fine and will not receive a touchline ban for the sending off. Ancelotti had confronted referee Chris Kavanagh on the Goodison Park pitch, and initially refused to exit when the official asked him to leave the field.

The 60-year-old's experience has quickly been harnessed by the Toffees since his first game in charge against Burnley on December 26. Everton have lost only lost three times since the appointment over a 10-game period, and Ancelotti has the Goodison outfit playing a convincing style of football.

Ancelotti tweeted his team are ready for their trip to his former club:

Chelsea's Ross Barkley could be in line for a rare Premier League start after scoring against Liverpool, and the 26-year-old has displayed increasing form.

The England international has spend plenty of time on the bench, but Lampard could look towards the dynamic midfielder while his squad soaks up their latest injury crisis.

Lampard's team have lacked inspiration in recent weeks, but Barkley will be motivated to show his best against his hometown club.