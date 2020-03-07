Ranking the Potential Landing Spots for Ryan Tannehill in 2020 NFL Free Agency

0 of 5

Nick Wass/Associated Press

They say that timing is everything.

Ryan Tannehill's is both terrific and awful.

After seven up-and-down years in Miami, Tannehill was traded to the Tennessee Titans. He opened the season backing up Marcus Mariota, but after taking the reins as the starter in Week 7, Tannehill peeled off the best run of his career—seven wins in 10 starts, a plus-16 touchdown-to-interception ratio and a passer rating of 117.5.

Then Tannehill and the Titans did the unthinkable, knocking off the New England Patriots and then the Baltimore Ravens in the postseason to make the AFC Championship game.

It was a remarkable resurgence—one that netted Tannehill Comeback Player of the Year honors and gave him all kinds of momentum entering free agency.

The problem is that Tannehill's hardly alone. The quarterback market in 2020 could be unprecedented—including the most successful signal-caller in league history, an eight-time Pro Bowler, last year's passing yardage leader and at least two other former first-round picks with significant starting experience.

There should be no shortage of suitors for Tannehill—including the team he enjoyed so much success with in 2019. But what landing spots make the most sense for both player and team? Is it staying put? Replacing a legend? Taking a trip south? How about west?

Here's a look at the top potential destinations in free agency for Tannehill, from a dark-horse contender to the most likely landing spot.