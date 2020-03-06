Real Madrid's Eden Hazard Facing 2-3 Months out After Successful Ankle Surgery

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid have confirmed Eden Hazard has undergone successful surgery on his right ankle injury.

A statement on the club's official website read:

"Eden Hazard has successfully undergone surgery today in Dallas on a fracture in the fibula of his right foot. The operation was supervised by Real Madrid Medical Services. Hazard will now remain under observation until he gets the all clear to being his rehabilitation process."

According to Marca, the Belgian will now be sidelined for the next two or three months. As a result, he may not play again for Los Blancos this season.

Real's final La Liga game of the season is scheduled for May 23 against Leganes. If they manage to advance to the UEFA Champions League final, their season will end on May 30.

Hazard, 29, could face a race to be fit for UEFA Euro 2020 in the summer.

The tournament kicks off on June 12, and Belgium's first Group B game is against Russia in Saint Petersburg on June 13.

Hazard has endured a frustrating debut season with Real after joining the Madrid giants from Chelsea in June for an initial fee of £89 million:

He missed the start of the season with a hamstring injury and was then sidelined again for December and January with an ankle problem.

Having started two games in succession, Hazard limped out of Real's 1-0 loss to Levante last month.

If he does not return to fitness before the end of the season he will finish the campaign with a disappointing return of one goal and one assist in 10 La Liga appearances.

In Hazard's absence, Zinedine Zidane will have to rely on the likes of Vinicius Junior, Isco and Rodrygo to fill the gap on the left flank.