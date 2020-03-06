XFL 2020 Week 5 Fantasy Rankings, Schedule, Live Stream and Odds

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

The XFL and NFL are different in many ways, but the one glaring similarity is that strong quarterback play drives success.

P.J, Walker has displayed that over the first four weeks with the Houston Roughnecks, as they have won all four games.

Walker is the only signal-caller you can fully trust from a fantasy perspective, and he should be in line for more success against the Seattle Dragons in Week 5.

Week 5's marquee game takes place in the Eastern Conference, where the first-place St. Louis BattleHawks visit the second-place D.C. Defenders.

St. Louis is one of two road favorites, while Houston owns the largest line in its favor at 12.5 for its home meeting with the Dragons.

XFL Week 5 Schedule

All Times ET; Odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

Saturday, March 7

Seattle at Houston (-12.5) (2 p.m.., ABC)

New York at Dallas (-6.5) (5 p.m., FS1)

Sunday, March 8

St. Louis (-4) at D.C. (3 p.m., FS1)

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles (-2) (9 p.m., ESPN)

Fantasy Rankings

Quarterback

1. P.J. Walker, Houston

2. Jordan Ta'amu, St. Louis

3. Josh Johnson, LA

4. Cardale Jones, D.C.

5. Philip Nelson, Dallas

6. Taylor Corneilus, Tampa Bay

7. Luis Perez, New York

8. Brandon Silvers, Seattle

Walker is the most reliable XFL player from a fantasy perspective.

The Houston quarterback leads the league in passing with 987 yards and he has thrown 12 touchdown passes.

The Temple product has thrown for multiple touchdowns in each of his four appearances and he has at least 200 yards in three of those outings.

Walker is also throwing the ball on a consistent basis, as he has attempted 30 passes in each of Houston's four wins.

He is facing a Dragons defense that conceded 47 points over the last two weeks to Dallas and St. Louis.

Until Walker shows any signs of slowing down, he is the No. 1 fantasy option in the XFL.

If you want to look away from the passing leader, St. Louis' Jordan Ta'amu and LA's Josh Johnson are the best bets, as they rank second and third in passing yards.

Ta'amu hits the road to play a D.C. defense that is the only Eastern Conference team to allow more than 10 touchdowns.

Johnson leads the Los Angeles Wildcats against the Tampa Bay Vipers Sunday, and if his connection with Tre McBride continues to grow, he should achieve a good bit of success.

Cardale Jones might be worth a shot since the Defenders are at home, but after that, it is hard to justify starting one of the other four quarterbacks because of how inconsistent their respective teams have been.

Running Back

1. De'Veon Smith, Tampa Bay

2. Matt Jones, St. Louis

3. Lance Dunbar, Dallas

4. Cameron Artis-Payne, Dallas

5. Christine Michael, St. Louis

6. Donnel Pumphrey, D.C.

7. James Butler, Houston

8. Jacques Patrick, Tampa Bay

9. Darius Victor, New York

10. Kenneth Farrow, Seattle

Even though Tampa Bay sits at the bottom of the East, it has two of the top three rushers in De'Veon Smith and Jacques Patrick.

Smith owns a league-best 296 rushing yards, while Patrick is third with 231. St. Louis' Matt Jones and Dallas' Cameron Artis-Payne are the only other running backs over 200 yards.

The Vipers could be in for a tough Sunday against the Wildcats, who held D.C. to nine points in their last home game.

In that contest, the Defenders only managed 107 passing yards, while a handful of running backs had shots at breaking down field.

One of Tampa Bay's top weaknesses has been quarterback play, so if the Wildcats shut down that aspect of the game again, Smith and Patrick could receive the bulk of the touches.

Artis-Payne and Lance Dunbar could benefit from Dallas' home matchup with the New York Guardians, but the only concern there is how often they can find the end zone.

The Guardians have let up eight touchdowns over four games, which is the second-lowest total behind St. Louis.

Wide Receiver

1. Cam Phillips, Houston

2. Tre McBride, LA

3. Dan Williams, Tampa Bay

4. Khalil Lewis, Houston

5. Donald Parham, Dallas

6. Eli Rogers, D.C.

7. Flynn Nagel, Dallas

8. Nick Holley, Houston

9. Austin Proehl, Seattle

10. De'Mornay Pierson-El, St. Louis

Until Walker displays inconsistencies in his game, Cam Phillips has to be considered one of the best wide receiver options.

Phillips leads the XFL with 333 receiving yards, which is 60 better than Dallas' Donald Parham in second place.

Parham is the only tight end that has done much damage in the passing game, but his production may suffer with Landry Jones out for Dallas.

The development of McBride's relationship with Johnson will likely continue to pay off for the Wildcats in the favorable home matchup with the Vipers.

Dan Williams has been one of the bright spots for Tampa Bay, as he sits fourth on the league receiving chart.

The primary concern with starting him is what the Vipers quarterback play will look like after LA shut down D.C.'s signal-callers in Week 3.

Eli Rogers could be a sleeper option for the Defenders since they have played much better at Audi Field.

Fifty-eight of D.C.'s 65 points have come on home soil, but to keep that run alive, it has to resurrect an offense that put up nine points on the road over the previous two weeks.

Statistics obtained from XFL.com.