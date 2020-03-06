Bleacher Report's WWE Staff Predictions for Elimination Chamber 2020March 6, 2020
Bleacher Report's WWE Staff Predictions for Elimination Chamber 2020
- SD tag team Elimination Chamber match
- Women's Elimination Chamber match (No. 1 Contender's match)
- Braun Strowman vs. Cesaro, Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura (IC title)
- Aleister Black vs. AJ Styles (No DQ)
- The Street Profits vs. Rollins and Murphy (Raw tag titles)
- Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo (United States title)
- Graham Matthews (GM) (@WrestleRant)
- Anthony Mango (AM) (@ToeKneeManGo)
- Donald Wood (DW) (@Donald_Wood)
- Chris Mueller (CM) (@BR_Doctor)
- Jeff J (JJ) (@JeffJSays)
The final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 36 sets the tone heading into the biggest event of the year, and that PPV is Elimination Chamber.
Sunday's show will not feature any singles titles being defended inside the titular cage. Instead, we will see the SmackDown Tag Team Championships on the line, while the women fight to see who will face Becky Lynch at 'Mania.
Here is a look at the card for Elimination Chamber, according to WWE.com:
Let's see how the Bleacher Report staff members think everything will go down Sunday. Here's a look at our lineup of contributors:
Anthony Mango
SD tag team Elimination Chamber Match
Q: If the titles were definitely going to change hands, which team would you want to win and why?
The only viable teams would be The New Day and The Usos, as the rest shouldn't be in consideration. As picking The New Day would mean reverting back to where the division was before Super ShowDown, it makes more sense to put the belts on Jimmy and Jey, but The Miz and Morrison should retain.
Women’s Elimination Chamber Match
Q: If Asuka is unable to compete on Sunday because of her wrist injury, who should replace her? Why them?
The only answer would be Kairi Sane. Anyone who would be a surprise would take away from Shayna Baszler's shining moment, and if Asuka were to go down, she would logically want her tag team partner to get the opportunity in her place.
Braun Strowman vs. Cesaro, Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura
Q: Who can WWE pair with Braun Strowman who could give him a real challenge? Why would it be a good feud?
King Corbin and Sheamus are the two best options for this. The former should be a stepping stone, and the latter should be the one who dethrones Strowman. Corbin is deceptively large and has plenty of accolades to make him a threat, but Sheamus is even more accomplished. And when he wins the Intercontinental Championship, he will have captured nearly every title he could have won.
Jeff J
SD tag team Elimination Chamber Match
Q: If the titles were definitely going to change hands, which team would you want to win and why?
The Usos. I love it whenever they have the titles because they bring the best out of any team they face. I'm sure Miz and Morrison won't lose, but why not let the Usos have another run?
Women's Elimination Chamber Match
Q: If Asuka is unable to compete on Sunday because of her wrist injury, who should replace her?
Bianca Belair. She's the odd woman out in the Charlotte Flair-Rhea Ripley feud, and unless she will be injected into that match at some point, making her the mystery replacement would add some intrigue. Is it about championships, or a backdoor way at revenge? It'll probably be Kairi Sane, though.
The Street Profits vs. Rollins and Murphy
Q: What does WWE need to do to make the Raw tag team division more exciting.
Introduce new teams and create new storylines. They have to make the division matter, and putting random wrestlers together isn't the way. Let the Street Profits have a run, and use their talent to build new rivalries
Graham Matthews
SD tag team Elimination Chamber Match
Q: If the titles were definitely going to change hands, which team would you want to win and why?
Ideally, Morrison and The Miz should retain their titles, but if they have to change hands, The Usos should walk out with the gold. The New Day just lost them, and none of the other teams make as much sense. The Usos' last title reign was short-lived, and they have walked into the past three WrestleManias as tag team champions, so they might as well keep that streak alive.
Women's Elimination Chamber Match
Q: If Asuka is unable to compete on Sunday because of her wrist injury, who should replace her?
Despite coming off a loss to Baszler on Monday's Raw, Sane would be the best possible person to replace Asuka if need be. Nia Jax's return should be saved for another time, Lana lacks credibility and Charlotte Flair already has her WrestleMania match. Sane at least owns a recent victory over Natalya.
Aleister Black vs. AJ Styles
Q: Black has been gaining momentum in recent months. After he is done with Styles, who would be the best option for his next feud?
I'm holding out hope that Aleister Black teams with The Undertaker against The O.C. at WrestleMania, but if that doesn't pan out and he has no match for WrestleMania, I would like to see him get involved in the United States Championship picture after the event. Rekindling his rivalry with Andrade from NXT or even going after Angel Garza, assuming he's champion by then, would be fun and could lead him to his first title on the main roster.
Chris Mueller
SD tag team Elimination Chamber Match
Q: If the titles were definitely going to change hands, which team would you want to win and why?
After the kind of heartbreak he suffered at the hands of Dolph Ziggler and Mandy Rose, it would be great to see Otis and Heavy Machinery take home the titles. The Dozer needs a win more than anyone right now.
Women's Elimination Chamber Match
Q: If Asuka is unable to compete on Sunday because of her wrist injury, who should replace her?
Sane makes the most sense from a storyline standpoint, especially because of her history with Baszler, but I have been waiting for Zelina Vega to get her chance to shine. She has the high-flying skills to do some interesting things in the Chamber, and she needs to start having her own career outside of Andrade's.
Braun Strowman vs. Cesaro, Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura
Q: Who can WWE pair with Braun Strowman who could give him a real challenge? Why would it be a good feud?
Big E should get a second shot at being the IC champion. He has the power and speed to match Strowman in every way and the love of the WWE Universe. Kofi Kingston had a shot at being a singles champion, and it would be great if Big E and Xavier Woods had the same chance at some point.
Donald Wood
SD tag team Elimination Chamber Match
Q: If the titles were definitely going to change hands, which team would you want to win and why?
The Usos. My hope has always been for a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania between Miz and Morrison, The New Day and The Usos. Miz and Morrison should retain the title Sunday, but a win for The Usos would give The New Day and the current champions a reason to ask for a rematch at WWE's Super Bowl.
Women's Elimination Chamber Match
Q: If Asuka is unable to compete on Sunday because of her wrist injury, who should replace her?
Sane. As the other half of the Kabuki Warriors, she has been involved in the same storylines as Asuka over the past several months, including her involvement in the feud against Becky Lynch. With incredible in-ring talent and the ability to challenge anyone and make it a good match, Sane would be the best alternative for an injured Asuka.
Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo
Q: Between Carrillo and Angel Garza, which Superstar do you think has a better chance of becoming a WWE champion?
WWE can't go wrong here. Between Andrade, Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza, the company has three of the most popular Latin stars working in the United States. With the right push and momentum, each man could be world champion, but Carrillo is the babyface WWE loves. A short run with a world title is not out of the realm of possibility for Carrillo.
Predictions
- Strowman (JJ, GM, DW, CM, AM) vs. Cesaro, Zayn and Nakamura
- Black (JJ, DW, CM, AM) vs. AJ Styles (GM)
- The Street Profits (JJ, GM, DW, CM, AM) vs. Rollins and Murphy
- Andrade (JJ, CM) vs. Humberto Carrillo (GM, DW, AM)
- JJ: Miz and Morrison
- GM: Miz and Morrison
- DW: Miz and Morrison
- CM: Miz and Morrison
- AM: Miz and Morrison
- JJ: Baszler
- GM: Baszler
- DW: Baszler
- CM: Baszler
- AM: Baszler
All respondents' predictions will be represented by their initials next to their choices.
Tag Team Elimination Chamber
Women's Elimination Chamber