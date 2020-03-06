Bleacher Report's WWE Staff Predictions for Elimination Chamber 2020

1 of 6

SD tag team Elimination Chamber Match

Q: If the titles were definitely going to change hands, which team would you want to win and why?

The only viable teams would be The New Day and The Usos, as the rest shouldn't be in consideration. As picking The New Day would mean reverting back to where the division was before Super ShowDown, it makes more sense to put the belts on Jimmy and Jey, but The Miz and Morrison should retain.

Women’s Elimination Chamber Match

Q: If Asuka is unable to compete on Sunday because of her wrist injury, who should replace her? Why them?

The only answer would be Kairi Sane. Anyone who would be a surprise would take away from Shayna Baszler's shining moment, and if Asuka were to go down, she would logically want her tag team partner to get the opportunity in her place.

Braun Strowman vs. Cesaro, Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura

Q: Who can WWE pair with Braun Strowman who could give him a real challenge? Why would it be a good feud?

King Corbin and Sheamus are the two best options for this. The former should be a stepping stone, and the latter should be the one who dethrones Strowman. Corbin is deceptively large and has plenty of accolades to make him a threat, but Sheamus is even more accomplished. And when he wins the Intercontinental Championship, he will have captured nearly every title he could have won.