Quick Takes on Randy Orton vs. Edge, HOF'er JBL, How WWE Ruined Ricochet, More

Credit: WWE.com

It's an incredibly busy time for WWE with Super ShowDown in the books and Elimination Chamber as well as WrestleMania 36 still on the horizon, not to mention all of the other exciting happenings going down on the road to WrestleMania weekend in Tampa.

WWE TV (sans SmackDown) was more newsworthy than usual than past week with both Raw and NXT producing excellent episodes. In addition to Drew McIntyre standing tall over Brock Lesnar and new Raw Tag Team champion being crowned, the flagship show also saw the story between Orton and Edge take center stage in the main event segment.

Raw wasn't entirely awesome, however, as the unceremonious burial of Ricochet in his match with Riddick Moss was tough for fans to watch. It's unknown if he'll be able to bounce back from failing to win the 24/7 Championship and where he'll wind up on the WrestleMania card if not in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Finally, AEW deserves praise for putting on a phenomenal pay-per-view event last Saturday in Revolution. Jon Moxley ended the evening as the new AEW World champion to a thunderous ovation from the crowd and now it becomes a question of who his first challenger will be.

Mere hours out from Elimination Chamber on Sunday night, this week's Quick Takes will shine some light on the exhilarating Edge vs. Randy Orton rivalry, JBL getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, potential opponents for Moxley, and more.