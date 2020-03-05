Ashley Lyles Banned from All Kentucky Sporting Events After Using Racial Slur

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 6, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FL - MARCH 23: The Kentucky Wildcats logo on a pair of shorts during the Second Round of the NCAA Basketball Tournament against the Wofford Terriers at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on March 23 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Ashley Lyles will not be going to any more Kentucky Wildcats games after she used a racial slur leaving Rupp Arena following the team's Tuesday game against the Tennessee Volunteers. 

Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart tweeted the program "permanently revoked ticket privileges for all UK Athletics events from the person who made the abusive remark":

Shelby Lofton of WKYT noted video of Lyles using the slur after a Tennessee fan asked her why she was leaving the game circulated on social media.

Lyles issued the following statement, per Lofton:

"I messed up. I did something I terribly regret. My reaction after the game was unacceptable, period. It was against all values of the University and State of Kentucky. I humbly apologize to the individuals at which my words were directed. My words were hurtful and hateful and have no place in this world. I apologize to the University and state of Kentucky for the embarrassment I have caused. I want my apology not just to be in words, but in actions moving forward."

As for the game, the Volunteers prevailed in an 81-73 upset victory over the sixth-ranked Wildcats behind 27 points and six rebounds from John Fulkerson.

