Ashley Lyles Banned from All Kentucky Sporting Events After Using Racial Slur

Ashley Lyles Banned from All Kentucky Sporting Events After Using Racial SlurMarch 6, 2020
Ashley Lyles will not be going to any more Kentucky Wildcats games after she used a racial slur leaving Rupp Arena following the team's Tuesday game against the Tennessee Volunteers.
Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart tweeted the program "permanently revoked ticket privileges for all UK Athletics events from the person who made the abusive remark":
Mitch Barnhart @UKMitchBarnhart
We have permanently revoked ticket privileges for all UK Athletics events from the person who made the abusive remark at Tuesday night’s game, effective immediately. This misconduct is unacceptable, unwelcome at the University of Kentucky and not reflective of our values.
Shelby Lofton of WKYT noted video of Lyles using the slur after a Tennessee fan asked her why she was leaving the game circulated on social media.
Lyles issued the following statement, per Lofton:
"I messed up. I did something I terribly regret. My reaction after the game was unacceptable, period. It was against all values of the University and State of Kentucky. I humbly apologize to the individuals at which my words were directed. My words were hurtful and hateful and have no place in this world. I apologize to the University and state of Kentucky for the embarrassment I have caused. I want my apology not just to be in words, but in actions moving forward."
As for the game, the Volunteers prevailed in an 81-73 upset victory over the sixth-ranked Wildcats behind 27 points and six rebounds from John Fulkerson.
