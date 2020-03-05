XFL's Seattle Dragons Concessions Vendor Tests Positive for Coronavirus

XFL/Getty Images

A part-time concessions vendor who worked for the XFL's Seattle Dragons during their Feb. 22 home game against the Dallas Renegades at CenturyLink Field has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Lewis Kamb of the Seattle Times provided a statement from James Apa, the communications director for public health in Seattle and King County, Washington:

"We have worked with the employee and the operator of the stadium, First and Goal, to evaluate potential exposures at the Feb. 22 Seattle Dragons game & we've determined the risk of infection to attendees from this person was low. We are following up with a few co-workers with close contacts of the employee at the Feb. 22 game to provide guidance on appropriate precautions.

"There are no extra precautions ... required for those who attended the Feb. 22 game or who will attend upcoming events, but all King County residents should know that the risk for infection with COVID-19 is increasing in our community ... should be aware of their symptoms, and call their health care provider if they develop a cough, fever, or other respiratory problems."

The announced attendance for the clash between the Dragons and Renegades was 22,060.

At least 21 of the 120 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the United States as of Wednesday were in the Seattle area, according to CNN. Nine deaths occurred at a nursing home in the suburb of Kirkland.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released a series of preventive measures to follow, including frequent handwashing and staying home when sick.