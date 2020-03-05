Joe Burrow Rumors: Potential No. 1 Overall Pick to Attend 2020 NFL Draft

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Joe Burrow is reportedly headed to Las Vegas.

According to Jeremy Rauch of Fox 19 in Cincinnati, the potential No. 1 pick will attend the 2020 NFL draft in Vegas. Burrow will likely be the No. 1 overall pick of the Cincinnati Bengals, meaning he could be the first player to ride across the water at the Bellagio on a boat.

It was revealed in January there will be a red carpet stage on the water at the famous fountains with a boat available to transport the players from their seats.

League spokesman Brian McCarthy explained the stage by the fountains will be for the red carpet event before the actual draft, while the main stage will be by Caesars Forum.

Burrow will be the headliner at the draft after an incredible finish to a collegiate career that saw him win the Heisman Trophy and lead the LSU Tigers to the College Football Playoff National Championship.

He threw for 5,671 yards, 60 touchdowns and just six interceptions during the 2019 campaign, having little trouble with SEC defenses or the Clemson Tigers in the title game.

Burrow will be expected to turn around a Bengals franchise in search of its first playoff win since the 1990 season.