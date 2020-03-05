Fantasy Alert: Vikings' Dalvin Cook Aiming for 2,000 Scrimmage Yards in 2020

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

It's not exactly breaking news that fantasy football players should consider Dalvin Cook when filling out their rosters, but the Minnesota Vikings running back is apparently ready to nearly single-handedly win some leagues in 2020.

TMZ Sports caught up with the Florida State product Thursday, and he revealed he is aiming for a 2,000-yard season:

It may sound a bit ambitious, but he wasn't that far off during a Pro Bowl campaign in 2019. He ran for 1,135 yards and added 519 receiving yards for 1,654 yards from scrimmage in just 14 games. Staying on the field has always been a key storyline for Cook, as he appeared in just four games as a rookie in 2017 and 11 games in 2018.

A 2,000-yard campaign is well within reach if he remains healthy and builds on last season's effort behind an offensive line Football Outsiders ranked seventh in the league in run blocking.

He is also squarely in his prime at just 25 years old throughout the 2020 season and doesn't have to worry about opposing defenses completely stacking the box on every play with game-breaking wide receivers in Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen on the outside.

The type of numbers Cook envisions would warrant fantasy managers using a No. 1 overall pick on him, although they will have to consider other options such as Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley, Ezekiel Elliott and even Michael Thomas when evaluating such a decision.

That Cook is even in that discussion is a testament to the leap he made in 2019 and the potential he has heading into his fourth season.