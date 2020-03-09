Big 12 Tournament 2020: Preview and Predictions for Every Team

0 of 10

Chris Covatta/Getty Images

With the regular-season schedule wrapped up, the Big 12 tournament begins Wednesday from the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Iowa State pulled off a 78-66 upset of Kansas in the conference tournament title game last year, and those two were eventually joined by Texas Tech, Kansas State, Baylor and Oklahoma in the NCAA tournament.

This year, Kansas and Baylor have been the cream of the conference crop, with both teams spending time in the No. 1 spot in the AP poll.

According to the latest bracketology from Joe Lunardi of ESPN, six teams are projected for the tournament once again, with Kansas, Baylor, West Virginia, Texas Tech, Oklahoma and Texas included among the 68-team field.

However, that could change in the next week.

Ahead you'll find a full team-by-team preview of the Big 12 tournament, complete with predictions on how far each team will advance.