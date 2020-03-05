Scott Piercy Loses Sponsors After Homophobic IG Post Referencing Pete Buttigieg

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Golfer Scott Piercy has lost multiple sponsors after sharing a homophobic meme on social media directed at former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, according to Jessica Marksbury of Golf.com.

The 41-year-old also posted about far-right conspiracy theory QAnon on his Instagram story. He later issued an apology.

"Whenever i post my intent is NEVER to offend," he said in a post on Tuesday, via James Colgan of Golf.com. "I want to apologize if any of my recents (sic) story posts have been offensive. I will do better!"

Titleist, Footjoy and apparel company J.Lindeberg still all dropped Piercy as an endorser.

J.Lindeberg ended its relationship with Piercy just one year into his endorsement deal. The company explained its decision in a statement, per Marksbury:

"As a global lifestyle brand, we strive to support and show our love and compassion for all demographics around the world. When we choose our ambassadors, we choose individuals we know will represent us well on and off the golf course. The claims from Scott Piercy were unacceptable and far from our views and beliefs. We have since terminated our contract with Mr. Piercy."

Piercy has been a regular on the PGA Tour since turning pro in 2001.

He has four career PGA Tour victories and is off to a strong start to the 2020 season with 10 made cuts in 11 events, including one top-10 finish. He finished last season 39th in the FedEx Cup.