Jets Rumors: NY Attempting to Re-Sign Robby Anderson Ahead of Free Agency

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Robby Anderson's time with the New York Jets might not be over yet.

In the lead-up to free agency, the Jets approached the wide receiver about re-signing before he hits the open market March 18. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, New York has a difficult task since Anderson is considered a top available target.

Anderson, 26, hauled in 52 catches for 779 yards and five touchdowns in 2019.

