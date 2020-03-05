Jets Rumors: NY Attempting to Re-Sign Robby Anderson Ahead of Free Agency

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IMarch 5, 2020

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Robby Anderson's time with the New York Jets might not be over yet. 

In the lead-up to free agency, the Jets approached the wide receiver about re-signing before he hits the open market March 18. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, New York has a difficult task since Anderson is considered a top available target. 

Anderson, 26, hauled in 52 catches for 779 yards and five touchdowns in 2019. 

          

