Patrick Mahomes Says He Will Handle Chiefs Contract Extension 'The Smart Way'

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he wants to remain with the organization for a "very long time" but will handle discussions about a contract extension the "smart way."

Mahomes discussed his future in K.C. with Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports in an interview released Wednesday:

"When you look back on your career at the end of your career, you want to look back and see a lot of success, a lot of wins, a lot of Super Bowl wins hopefully—it's something where I want to look back and see a lot of success. Obviously I want to get a contract, obviously I want to provide for my family for a long time and do everything like that.

"But I want to make sure I do it the smart way and do it the right way, and so I don't know exactly which way that is, yet. I know that my people and the Chiefs' people will talk about it, and will do it at the right time and for the betterment for the team. But I'm excited to be a Kansas City Chief for a very long time, and I know that's going to be handled the right way because of the people the Kansas City Chiefs have in their organization."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.