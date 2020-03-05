Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders 168-Pound Fight Reportedly Set for May 2

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez will reportedly put his WBA (regular) super middleweight title on the line and face Billy Joe Saunders in a unification bout on May 2.

ESPN Deportes' Salvador Rodriguez (h/t ESPN) reported the Cinco de Mayo weekend date has been set, with Saunders also putting his WBO super middleweight belt up for grabs.

Four-division world champion Alvarez (53-1-2) last fought in November when he finished Sergey Kovalev in the 11th round.

Saunders, 30, also last fought in November 2019 when he finished Marcelo Esteban Coceres in the 11th round. The matchup was his first fight to be held in the United States.

The fixture has been speculated about for several months, but it appears as though an official confirmation isn't far off following a breakthrough, per TalkSport's Michael Benson:

Alvarez, 29, has favoured Cinco de Mayo weekend for fights during his career, notching wins over the likes of Amir Khan (2016), Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (2017), Shane Mosley (2012) and most recently Daniel Jacobs (2019) around those dates.

The Mexican superstar is enjoying a four-win streak following his controversial draw against Gennady Golovkin in September 2017 and has gone undefeated in his last 12 bouts.

It's been reported an agreement over purse payouts has been at the core of delays regarding a deal, and Saunders hinted as much in late February when referring to an alleged £6 million offer:

Superb's win over Coceres at the Stapes Center in Los Angeles was only his second bout in North America, having previously defeated Canadian David Lemieux in his home province of Quebec in December 2017.

Saunders looks to be set for his first matchup in Las Vegas with the 168-pound duel reportedly booked for the T-Mobile Arena.